Tropical Depression Jenny is the Philippines' 10th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 3rd for August

Published 3:20 PM, August 26, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Satellite image of Tropical Depression Jenny as of August 26, 2019, 2 pm. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) developed into a tropical depression at 2 pm on Monday, August 26. It has been given the local name Jenny.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) made the announcement on social media shortly before 3 pm.

PAGASA will issue its first bulletin on Tropical Depression Jenny at 5 pm.

So far, the tropical depression is hundreds of kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

Jenny is the Philippines' 10th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 3rd for August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

More details to follow. – Rappler.com