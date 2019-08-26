LPA now Tropical Depression Jenny
MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) developed into a tropical depression at 2 pm on Monday, August 26. It has been given the local name Jenny.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) made the announcement on social media shortly before 3 pm.
PAGASA will issue its first bulletin on Tropical Depression Jenny at 5 pm.
So far, the tropical depression is hundreds of kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.
Jenny is the Philippines' 10th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 3rd for August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)
More details to follow. – Rappler.com
