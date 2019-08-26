29 areas under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression Jenny speeds up
What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.
MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Jenny slightly accelerated before dawn on Tuesday, August 27, with more rain and strong winds expected.
In a briefing past 5 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tropical Depression Jenny is already 395 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, or 525 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte.
It is now moving west at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 20 km/h.
Jenny maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.
It remains less likely to intensify into a tropical storm, but PAGASA said it is not ruling out the possibility.
There are now 29 areas in Luzon under a tropical cyclone wind signal.
Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Apayao
- Abra
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Benguet
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Aurora
- Nueva Ecija
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Pampanga
- Bulacan
- Metro Manila
- Rizal
- northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Camarines Norte
- northeastern part of Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
PAGASA warned areas under Signal No. 1 to prepare for potentially strong winds. It added that gusty conditions may also occur in the Visayas and other parts of Luzon due to the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.
In terms of rainfall, here's the latest on what to expect:
Tuesday morning to evening, August 27
- Moderate to heavy rain
- Bicol
- Quezon
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Aurora
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
- Isabela
- Cagayan
- Eastern Samar
- Northern Samar
- Samar
- Light to heavy rain
- rest of Luzon
- rest of the Visayas
- Zamboanga Peninsula
- Northern Mindanao
- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
Tuesday evening, August 27, to Wednesday morning, August 28
- Moderate to heavy rain
- Central Luzon
- Metro Manila
- Rizal
- northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
- Benguet
- Pangasinan
- Light to heavy rain
- rest of Luzon
- Western Visayas
Wednesday morning to afternoon, August 28
- Light to heavy rain
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Western Visayas
Jenny might make landfall in Aurora on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.
PAGASA advised areas affected by Jenny and the southwest monsoon to watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)
Classes are suspended for Tuesday in some areas. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, August 27, 2019)
Travel is also risky in the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1.
Based on its latest forecast track, Jenny will leave PAR on Wednesday.
Jenny is the Philippines' 10th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 3rd for August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)
The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.
Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:
- August - 2 to 4
- September - 2 to 4
- October - 2 or 3
- November - 1 or 2
- December - 0 or 1
PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com
In these changing times, courage and clarity become even more important.
Take discussions to the next level with Rappler PLUS — your platform for deeper insights, closer collaboration, and meaningful action.
Sign up today and access exclusive content, events, and workshops curated especially for those who crave clarity and collaboration in an intelligent, action-oriented community.
As a bonus, we’re also giving a free 1-year Booky Prime membership for the next 200 subscribers.
You can also support Rappler without a PLUS membership. Help us stay free and independent by making a donation: https://www.rappler.com/crowdfunding. Every contribution counts.