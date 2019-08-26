Metro Manila is among the areas added under Signal No. 1 before dawn on Tuesday, August 27

Published 6:40 AM, August 27, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Satellite image of Tropical Depression Jenny as of August 27, 2019, 5:30 am. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Jenny slightly accelerated before dawn on Tuesday, August 27, with more rain and strong winds expected.

In a briefing past 5 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tropical Depression Jenny is already 395 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, or 525 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte.

It is now moving west at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 20 km/h.

Jenny maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

It remains less likely to intensify into a tropical storm, but PAGASA said it is not ruling out the possibility.

There are now 29 areas in Luzon under a tropical cyclone wind signal.

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Rizal

northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island

Cavite

Laguna

Camarines Norte

northeastern part of Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

PAGASA warned areas under Signal No. 1 to prepare for potentially strong winds. It added that gusty conditions may also occur in the Visayas and other parts of Luzon due to the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

In terms of rainfall, here's the latest on what to expect:

Tuesday morning to evening, August 27

Moderate to heavy rain

Bicol



Quezon



Bulacan



Nueva Ecija



Aurora



Nueva Vizcaya



Quirino



Isabela



Cagayan



Eastern Samar



Northern Samar



Samar

Light to heavy rain

rest of Luzon



rest of the Visayas



Zamboanga Peninsula



Northern Mindanao



Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Tuesday evening, August 27, to Wednesday morning, August 28

Moderate to heavy rain

Central Luzon



Metro Manila



Rizal



northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island



Nueva Vizcaya



Quirino



Benguet



Pangasinan

Light to heavy rain

rest of Luzon



Western Visayas

Wednesday morning to afternoon, August 28

Light to heavy rain

Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands



Zambales



Bataan



Western Visayas

Jenny might make landfall in Aurora on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

PAGASA advised areas affected by Jenny and the southwest monsoon to watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Classes are suspended for Tuesday in some areas. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, August 27, 2019)

Travel is also risky in the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1.

Based on its latest forecast track, Jenny will leave PAR on Wednesday.

Forecast track of Tropical Depression Jenny as of August 27, 2019, 5 am. Image from PAGASA

Jenny is the Philippines' 10th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 3rd for August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com