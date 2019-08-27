Isabela, Aurora, and Quirino are under Signal No. 2 due to Tropical Storm Jenny (Podul) as of 11 am on Tuesday, August 27

Published 11:45 AM, August 27, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Jenny (Podul) as of August 27, 2019, 10:30 am. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – Jenny intensified from a tropical depression into a tropical storm late Tuesday morning, August 27, while moving toward Central Luzon. It has been given the international name Podul.

In a briefing past 11 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tropical Storm Jenny (Podul) now has maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h from the previous 70 km/h.

It is likely to remain a tropical storm for the rest of its stay inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Jenny is already 360 kilometers east northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte, or 490 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon. It is moving west northwest at the same speed of 25 km/h.

Jenny might make landfall in Aurora on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, August 28.

Below are the tropical cyclone wind signals issued as of 11 am on Tuesday. Signal No. 2 has just been raised.

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

Isabela

Aurora

Quirino

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

Cagayan

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Rizal

northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island

Cavite

Laguna

Camarines Norte

northeastern part of Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

PAGASA warned areas under Signal No. 2 to prepare for potentially strong winds, while gusty conditions may occur in areas under Signal No. 1. It added that the Visayas and other parts of Luzon may also experience gusty conditions due to the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

In terms of rainfall, here's the latest on what to expect:

Tuesday morning to evening, August 27

Moderate to heavy rain

Bicol



Quezon



Rizal



Bulacan



Pampanga



Aurora



Nueva Ecija



Nueva Vizcaya



Quirino



Isabela



Cagayan



Eastern Samar



Northern Samar



Samar

Light to heavy rain

rest of Luzon



rest of the Visayas



Zamboanga Peninsula



Northern Mindanao



Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Tuesday evening, August 27, to Wednesday morning, August 28

Moderate to heavy rain

Central Luzon



Metro Manila



Rizal



northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island



Nueva Vizcaya



Quirino



Benguet



Pangasinan



La Union

Light to heavy rain

rest of Luzon



Western Visayas

Wednesday morning to evening, August 28

Light to heavy rain

Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands



Zambales



Bataan



Western Visayas

PAGASA warned that flash floods and landslides are possible in areas affected by the tropical storm. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Classes are suspended for Tuesday in some areas. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, August 27, 2019)

Travel is also risky in the seaboards of areas under Signal Nos. 1 and 2.

Based on its latest forecast track, Jenny will leave PAR on Wednesday.

Forecast track of Tropical Storm Jenny (Podul) as of August 27, 2019, 11 am. Image from PAGASA

Jenny is the Philippines' 10th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 3rd for August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com