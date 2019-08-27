Tropical Storm Jenny poses threat to Aurora
MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Jenny (Podul) accelerated and maintained its strength late Tuesday afternoon, August 27, posing a threat to the province of Aurora.
In a briefing past 5 pm on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Jenny is already 290 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.
It is moving west northwest at a faster 35 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 25 km/h.
Jenny continues to have maximum winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h. It is likely to remain a tropical storm for the rest of its stay inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).
PAGASA said Jenny could make landfall in Aurora between 9 pm on Tuesday and 1 am on Wednesday, August 28.
Below are the latest areas under tropical cyclone wind signals.
Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)
- Isabela
- Aurora
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Ifugao
- Mountain Province
Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)
- Cagayan
- Apayao
- Abra
- Kalinga
- Benguet
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Nueva Ecija
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Pampanga
- Bulacan
- Metro Manila
- Rizal
- northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island and Alabat Island
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Camarines Norte
- northeastern part of Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
PAGASA warned areas under Signal No. 2 to prepare for potentially strong winds, while gusty conditions may occur in areas under Signal No. 1. It added that the Visayas and other parts of Luzon may also experience gusty conditions due to the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.
In terms of rainfall, here's the latest on what to expect:
Tuesday evening, August 27, to Wednesday morning, August 28
- Moderate to heavy rain
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Isabela
- Cagayan
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Aurora
- Nueva Ecija
- northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island
- Light to heavy rain
- rest of Luzon
- Central Visayas
- Western Visayas
- Northern Mindanao
- Zamboanga Peninsula
Wednesday morning, August 28, to Thursday, August 29
- Light to heavy rain
- Metro Manila
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Western Visayas
Areas affected by Jenny must stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)
Class suspensions were again declared for Wednesday in various areas. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, August 28, 2019)
Travel remains risky in the seaboards of areas under Signal Nos. 1 and 2, as well as in the seaboards of Batanes.
Based on its latest forecast track, Jenny will leave PAR on Wednesday.
Jenny is the Philippines' 10th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 3rd for August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)
The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.
Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:
- August - 2 to 4
- September - 2 to 4
- October - 2 or 3
- November - 1 or 2
- December - 0 or 1
PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com
