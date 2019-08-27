Tropical Storm Jenny about to hit northern Aurora
MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Jenny (Podul) is about to make landfall in the northern part of Aurora.
In a briefing past 11 pm on Tuesday, August 27, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Jenny is already over the coastal waters of Casiguran, Aurora.
It is still moving west northwest at a relatively fast 35 kilometers per hour (km/h), and is expected to make landfall before 1 am on Wednesday, August 28.
Jenny continues to have maximum winds of 65 km/h, while its gustiness increased from 80 km/h to 90 km/h. But PAGASA said it is likely to weaken into a tropical depression after landfall.
Below are the latest areas under tropical cyclone wind signals.
Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)
- Isabela
- Aurora
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Benguet
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)
- Cagayan
- Apayao
- Abra
- Kalinga
- Ilocos Norte
- Nueva Ecija
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Pampanga
- Bulacan
- Metro Manila
- Rizal
- northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island and Alabat Island
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Camarines Norte
- northeastern part of Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
PAGASA warned areas under Signal No. 2 to prepare for potentially strong winds, while gusty conditions may occur in areas under Signal No. 1. It added that the Visayas and other parts of Luzon may also experience gusty conditions due to the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.
In terms of rainfall, here's the latest on what to expect:
Tuesday evening, August 27, to Wednesday morning, August 28
- Moderate to heavy rain
- Ilocos Region
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Quirino
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Aurora
- Light to heavy rain
- Metro Manila
- Calabarzon
- Mimaropa
- rest of Cagayan Valley
- rest of Central Luzon
- Western Visayas
- Zamboanga Peninsula
Wednesday morning, August 28, to Thursday morning, August 29
- Light to heavy rain due to the southwest monsoon
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Western Visayas
Areas affected by Jenny must stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)
Class suspensions were again declared for Wednesday in various areas. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, August 28, 2019)
Travel remains risky in the seaboards of areas under Signal Nos. 1 and 2, as well as in the seaboards of Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands.
Based on its latest forecast track, Jenny will leave PAR on Wednesday.
Jenny is the Philippines' 10th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 3rd for August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)
The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.
Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:
- August - 2 to 4
- September - 2 to 4
- October - 2 or 3
- November - 1 or 2
- December - 0 or 1
PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com
