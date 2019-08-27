Jenny (Podul) hits the municipality of Casiguran in Aurora at 10:40 pm on Tuesday, August 27

Published 1:00 AM, August 28, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Satellite image of Tropical Depression Jenny (Podul) as of August 28, 2019, 12:40 am. Image from PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Jenny (Podul) made landfall in Casiguran, Aurora, at 10:40 pm on Tuesday, August 27, then weakened into a tropical depression.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced the landfall at around 12:30 am on Wednesday, August 28.

PAGASA's next bulletin on Jenny will be at 2 am.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com