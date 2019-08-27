Jenny makes landfall in Aurora, weakens into tropical depression
MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Jenny (Podul) made landfall in Casiguran, Aurora, at 10:40 pm on Tuesday, August 27, then weakened into a tropical depression.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced the landfall at around 12:30 am on Wednesday, August 28.
PAGASA's next bulletin on Jenny will be at 2 am.
More details to follow. – Rappler.com
