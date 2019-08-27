PAGASA says Tropical Depression Jenny could re-intensify into a tropical storm as it moves further away from landmass

Published 7:10 AM, August 28, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Satellite image of Tropical Depression Jenny (Podul) as of August 28, 2019, 6 am. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Jenny (Podul) crossed the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon and left landmass before dawn on Wednesday, August 28.

In a briefing past 5 am on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Jenny is already 125 kilometers northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan, over the Lingayen Gulf.

It is still moving west northwest at a relatively fast 35 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Jenny, previously a tropical storm, had made landfall in Casiguran, Aurora, at 10:40 pm on Tuesday, August 27. It weakened into a tropical depression as it hit land.

Jenny continues to have maximum winds of 55 km/h, while its gustiness slightly decreased from 90 km/h to 85 km/h. But PAGASA said it could re-intensify into a tropical storm as it moves further away from landmass.

Below are the areas remaining under a tropical cyclone wind signal.

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Zambales

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Pampanga

Bulacan

northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island

PAGASA warned that gusty conditions may occur in areas under Signal No. 1. It added that the Visayas and other parts of Luzon may also experience occasional gusts due to the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat.

In terms of rainfall, here's the latest on what to expect:

Wednesday morning to afternoon, August 28

Light to moderate with frequent heavy rain

Ilocos Region



Cordillera Administrative Region



Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands



Isabela



Quirino



Nueva Vizcaya

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rain

Central Luzon



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Palawan



Western Visayas



Zamboanga Peninsula

Wednesday afternoon, August 28, to Thursday afternoon, August 29

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rain due to the southwest monsoon

Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



northern part of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo islands



Zambales



Bataan



Western Visayas

Flash floods and landslides are still possible even though Jenny is moving away from land. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Classes were again suspended in parts of Luzon. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, August 28, 2019)

Travel remains risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon as well as in the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon, including the seaboards of areas still under Signal No. 1.

Based on its latest forecast track, Jenny will leave PAR on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

Forecast track of Tropical Depression Jenny (Podul) as of August 28, 2019, 5 am. Image from PAGASA

Jenny is the Philippines' 10th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 3rd for August. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from August to December:

August - 2 to 4

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com