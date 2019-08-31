What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – One of the two low pressure areas (LPAs) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) developed into a tropical depression at 2 am on Sunday, September 1. It has been given the local name Kabayan.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tropical Depression Kabayan is 310 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan.

It is moving west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression has maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 70 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The good news – Kabayan is already on its way out of PAR and there are no areas under tropical cyclone wind signals.

The tropical depression is expected to exit on Sunday morning.

After Kabayan leaves, it could intensify into a tropical storm while heading for the southern China-northern Vietnam area, according to PAGASA.

PAGASA, however, is still monitoring another LPA, which is now 515 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

This second LPA is seen to develop into a tropical depression within 48 hours. If it does, it would be given the local name Liwayway.

In the meantime, the trough or extension of this LPA is bringing scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Mindanao on Sunday.

There is also the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is affecting parts of Luzon and the Visayas.

Due to the southwest monsoon, expect scattered rain – ranging from light to heavy – in the following areas on Sunday:

Ilocos Region

Zambales

Bataan

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Western Visayas

Flash floods and landslides are possible in areas affected by the trough of the LPA and the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA added that sea travel is not advised for small seacraft in the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboard of Central Luzon.

Kabayan is the Philippines' 11th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 1st for September. The potential Liwayway would be the 12th for the year, and the 2nd for the month. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from September to December:

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com