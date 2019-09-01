What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Satellite image of Tropical Depression Liwayway as of September 1, 2019, 10:30 pm. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Liwayway slightly strengthened and accelerated on Sunday evening, September 1.

In a briefing at 11 pm on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Liwayway now has maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 45 km/h, and gustiness of up to 70 km/h from the previous 60 km/h.

It is expected to intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours, and then eventually into a severe tropical storm, while inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Liwayway is now 335 kilometers northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, or 365 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It is moving north northwest at a faster 35 km/h from the previous 20 km/h.

There are no tropical cyclone wind signals due to Liwayway, and it is unlikely to make landfall.

But Liwayway's trough or extension is bringing light to heavy rain to the following areas:

Eastern Visayas

Central Visayas

Caraga

Northern Mindanao

PAGASA warned that flash floods and landslides are possible. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Travel is also risky in the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, the western seaboard of Central Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon and the Visayas.

Based on Liwayway's latest forecast track, it will leave PAR on Friday, September 6.

Forecast track of Tropical Depression Liwayway as of September 1, 2019, 11 pm. Image from PAGASA

Aside from the tropical depression, the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is also a source of rain.

The southwest monsoon will trigger light to heavy rain in these areas:

Palawan

Western Visayas

The rest of the country, not affected by either Liwayway's trough or the southwest monsoon, will only have isolated rainshowers or localized thunderstorms.

Liwayway is the Philippines' 12th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 2nd for September. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from September to December:

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com