Satellite image of Tropical Storm Liwayway (Lingling) as of September 2, 2019, 5:30 pm. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – The province of Batanes was placed under Signal No. 1 due to Tropical Storm Liwayway (Lingling) on Monday afternoon, September 2, while a low pressure area (LPA) was spotted inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Liwayway is already 320 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora.

It slightly accelerated and is now moving north northwest at 30 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 25 km/h.

Liwayway continues to have maximum winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h. But it is expected to intensify into a severe tropical storm within 48 hours, while still inside PAR.

Liwayway is unlikely to make landfall. But with Batanes under Signal No. 1, winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h are expected in the province within 36 hours. PAGASA advised residents to prepare for potentially strong winds.

Both Liwayway and the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will also continue to trigger rain. Here is the latest on the expected rainfall:

Monday afternoon, September 2, to Tuesday afternoon, September 3

Light to heavy rain due to Liwayway

Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands



Batanes

Scattered light to heavy rain due to the southwest monsoon

Central Luzon



Metro Manila



Calabarzon



Mimaropa



Western Visayas

Tuesday afternoon, September 3, to Wednesday afternoon, September 4

Light to heavy rain due to Liwayway

Batanes



Babuyan Group of Islands

Scattered light to heavy rain due to the southwest monsoon

Ilocos Region



Cordillera Administrative Region



Central Luzon

PAGASA warned that flash floods and landslides are possible in areas affected by Liwayway and the southwest monsoon. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Travel is also risky in the seaboards of Luzon, especially in the seaboard of Batanes.

Based on Liwayway's latest forecast track, it will leave PAR either on Wednesday, September 4, or on Thursday, September 5.

Forecast track of Tropical Storm Liwayway (Lingling) as of September 2, 2019, 5 pm. Image from PAGASA

Meanwhile, the LPA that PAGASA spotted is 500 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales.

The state weather bureau is not ruling out the possibility that the LPA could develop into a tropical depression. Updates are expected in the coming days.

Liwayway is the Philippines' 12th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 2nd for September. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from September to December:

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com