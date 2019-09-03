What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Liwayway (Lingling) as of September 3, 2019, 10:30 am. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – Liwayway (Lingling) intensified from a tropical storm into a severe tropical storm at 8 am on Tuesday, September 3.

In a briefing past 11 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Liwayway now has maximum winds of 95 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 85 km/h and gustiness of up to 115 km/h from the previous 105 km/h.

It is expected to strengthen further into a typhoon before it leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Liwayway is already 250 kilometers east northeast of Calayan, Cagayan, or 205 kilometers east southeast of Basco, Batanes.

It slowed down again and is now moving north northwest at 10 km/h from the previous 20 km/h.

The severe tropical storm remains unlikely to make landfall.

But Signal No. 1 is still raised in Batanes, where Liwayway could cause winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h. PAGASA warned that these are potentially strong winds.

As for rainfall, both Liwayway and the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat are bringing rain. Below is the latest on the expected rainfall:

Tuesday afternoon, September 3, to Wednesday morning, September 4

Light to heavy rain due to Liwayway

Apayao



Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands



Batanes

Scattered light to heavy rain due to the southwest monsoon

rest of Cordillera Administrative Region



Ilocos Region



Central Luzon



Metro Manila



Calabarzon



northern part of Palawan including Calamian Islands



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro

Wednesday morning, September 4, to Thursday morning, September 5

Light to heavy rain due to Liwayway's trough or extension and the southwest monsoon

Batanes



Babuyan Group of Islands

Areas affected by Liwayway and the southwest monsoon should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Travel is also risky in the seaboards of Luzon, especially in the seaboard of Batanes.

Based on Liwayway's latest forecast track, it will leave PAR either on Wednesday evening, September 4, or early Thursday morning, September 5.

Forecast track of Severe Tropical Storm Liwayway (Lingling) as of September 3, 2019, 11 am. Image from PAGASA

Meanwhile, PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) outside PAR.

PAGASA Senior Weather Specialist Jun Galang said this LPA could enter PAR after Liwayway leaves. Updates will be given in the coming days.

Liwayway is the Philippines' 12th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 2nd for September. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from September to December:

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com