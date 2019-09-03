What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Satellite image of Severe Tropical Storm Liwayway (Lingling) as of September 3, 2019, 5:30 pm. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Liwayway (Lingling) gained even more strength on Tuesday afternoon, September 3, on track to becoming a typhoon.

In a briefing past 5 pm on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Liwayway now has maximum winds of 110 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 95 km/h and gustiness of up to 135 km/h from the previous 115 km/h.

It is expected to strengthen further into a typhoon before it leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Liwayway is already 225 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes. It slightly accelerated and is now moving north at 15 km/h from the previous 10 km/h.

The severe tropical storm is not expected to make landfall.

Batanes, however, remains under Signal No. 1 due to Liwayway. PAGASA warned of potentially strong winds ranging from 30 km/h to 60 km/h in the province.

Liwayway and the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will also continue to bring rain. Here is the latest on the expected rainfall:

Tuesday night, September 3, to Wednesday afternoon, September 4

Light to heavy rain due to Liwayway

Batanes



Babuyan Group of Islands

Scattered light to heavy rain due to the southwest monsoon

rest of Cordillera Administrative Region



Ilocos Region



Central Luzon



Metro Manila



Calabarzon



northern part of Palawan including Calamian Islands



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro

Wednesday afternoon, September 4, to Thursday afternoon, September 5

Light to heavy rain due to Liwayway's trough or extension and the southwest monsoon

Batanes



Babuyan Group of Islands

Flash floods and landslides remain possible in areas affected by Liwayway and the southwest monsoon. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Travel is also risky in the seaboards of Luzon, especially in the seaboard of Batanes.

Based on Liwayway's latest forecast track, it will leave PAR either on Wednesday evening, September 4, or Thursday morning, September 5.

Forecast track of Severe Tropical Storm Liwayway (Lingling) as of September 3, 2019, 5 pm. Image from PAGASA

Meanwhile, PAGASA continues to monitor a low pressure area (LPA) outside PAR. Updates on this LPA are expected in the coming days.

Liwayway is the Philippines' 12th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 2nd for September. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from September to December:

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com