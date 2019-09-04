What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Satellite image of Typhoon Liwayway (Lingling) as of September 4, 2019, 4:30 pm. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Liwayway (Lingling) is on its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but a low pressure area (LPA) has entered.

In a briefing past 4 pm on Wednesday, September 4, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Liwayway is now 420 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes.

It is moving northeast at 10 kilometers per hour (km/h). Due to its slow pace, the typhoon is expected to leave PAR only on Thursday, September 5.

Liwayway gained even more strength on Wednesday afternoon. It now has maximum winds of 140 km/h from the previous 130 km/h and gustiness of up to 170 km/h from the previous 160 km/h.

Liwayway did not make landfall in the country, but its outer rainbands earlier brought some light to heavy rain and strong winds to extreme Northern Luzon.

Forecast track of Typhoon Liwayway (Lingling) as of September 4, 2019, 5 pm. Image from PAGASA

The typhoon also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat, which is now affecting Northern Luzon.

The southwest monsoon is bringing scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to the following areas:

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Cagayan Valley

Flash floods and landslides are possible if the rain becomes heavy. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of the country will have generally fair weather, with just isolated rainshowers or localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the LPA that just entered PAR is 860 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Ana Clauren said the LPA could develop into a tropical depression within 48 hours. If it does, it would be given the local name Marilyn.

At the moment, the LPA has no effect on any part of the country yet, since it is far from land. More detailed forecasts are expected in the coming days.

Liwayway is the Philippines' 12th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 2nd for September. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from September to December:

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com