Satellite image of Typhoon Liwayway (Lingling) as of September 5, 2019, 6:30 am. Image from NOAA

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Liwayway (Lingling) strengthened further before dawn on Thursday, September 5, while the trough or extension of the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is expected to bring rain.

In a briefing at 5 am on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Liwayway now has maximum winds of 155 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 140 km/h and gustiness of up to 190 km/h from the previous 170 km/h.

The typhoon is now 490 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes, moving north at the same slow pace of 10 km/h.

It is expected to leave PAR between 6 pm and 8 pm on Thursday, if its current speed does not change.

Liwayway did not make landfall in the country. As it steadily intensified, however, its outer rainbands have been affecting extreme Northern Luzon. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

On Thursday, Liwayway's outer rainbands will again trigger light to heavy rain in these areas:

Batanes

Babuyan Group of Islands

Forecast track of Typhoon Liwayway (Lingling) as of September 5, 2019, 5 am. Image from PAGASA

Meanwhile, the LPA is now 940 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The trough of the LPA will bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms – usually light to moderate but at times heavy – to the following areas:

Caraga

Northern Mindanao

Davao Region

PAGASA Weather Specialist Gener Quitlong said the LPA is less likely to develop into a tropical depression within 24 to 48 hours. But the public should continue monitoring advisories as this forecast could still change.

Aside from Liwayway and the LPA, the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is also a source of rain on Thursday.

Due to the southwest monsoon, there will be scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in these areas:

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

PAGASA also warned that travel is risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboard of Central Luzon due to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and Liwayway.

Liwayway is the Philippines' 12th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 2nd for September. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from September to December:

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com