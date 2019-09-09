What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Satellite image as of September 9, 2019, 9 pm. Image from PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will continue to trigger rain in Luzon, while forecasters are now monitoring 3 low pressure areas (LPAs).

In a briefing at 4 pm on Monday, September 9, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that rain will persist in much of Luzon.

Below is the expected rainfall from the southwest monsoon in the next 24 hours:

Moderate to heavy monsoon rain

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Central Luzon

Scattered light to heavy rain

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Cagayan Valley

Flash floods and landslides remain possible in areas affected by the southwest monsoon. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Some areas have suspended classes for Tuesday, September 10. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, September 10, 2019)

Meanwhile, of the 3 LPAs that PAGASA is now monitoring, 2 are outside and 1 is inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The LPA inside PAR is 580 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes. It only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical depression and may exit PAR within hours.

One of the LPAs outside PAR is 405 kilometers west of extreme Northern Luzon. It also appears unlikely to become a tropical depression, though it is enhancing the southwest monsoon.

The second LPA outside PAR is 1,740 kilometers east of Southern Luzon. It is likely to become a tropical depression within 36 to 48 hours before entering PAR on Wednesday, September 11. If it enters PAR as a tropical depression, it would be given the local name Marilyn.

The Philippines has had 12 tropical cyclones in 2019, with 2 of those in September. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from September to December:

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com