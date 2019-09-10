What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Satellite image as of September 10, 2019, 9 pm. Image from PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat will continue to bring rain to Luzon, while forecasters are still monitoring two low pressure areas (LPAs) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a briefing past 4 pm on Tuesday, September 10, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are again expected from the southwest monsoon.

The rain could be moderate to heavy in the following areas:

Metro Manila

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Cagayan Valley

Central Luzon

Calabarzon

PAGASA warned that flash floods and landslides remain possible. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, the first LPA is 1,165 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, while the second LPA is 1,810 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Loriedin de la Cruz said the two LPAs will likely merge and then develop into a tropical depression, which could enter PAR either on Wednesday, September 11, or Thursday, September 12.

The next tropical depression to enter or form inside PAR would be given the local name Marilyn. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

There is also a shallow LPA (SLPA) located 70 kilometers north of Basco, Batanes. This SLPA is expected to eventually dissipate and does not pose a threat.

The Philippines has had 12 tropical cyclones in 2019, with 2 of those in September.

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from September to December:

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com