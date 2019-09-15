What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The southwest monsoon or hanging habagat is bringing rain to Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Visayas.

In a briefing at 4 pm on Sunday, September 15, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said there will be scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon until Monday, September 16.

In particular, these areas are affected:

Metro Manila

Central Luzon

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Bicol

Western Visayas

PAGASA warned that the rain may be heavy at times. Flash floods and landslides are possible. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

At least one area suspended classes for Monday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, September 16, 2019)

The rest of the country will have generally fair weather in the next 24 hours, with just isolated rainshowers or localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, PAGASA continues to monitor a shallow low pressure area (SLPA), which is now 610 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Ana Clauren said the SLPA is unlikely to become a tropical depression.

There is also a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), at 2,570 kilometers east northeast of the Visayas.

Clauren said the tropical depression remains far from PAR, and has no effect on the country at the moment. Updates are expected in the coming days.

The Philippines has had 13 tropical cyclones in 2019, with 3 of those in September. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from September to December:

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com