MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Onyok (Mitag) slightly slowed down before dawn on Monday, September 30, as it began making its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Onyok is already 180 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes.

It is moving northwest at a slightly slower 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 25 km/h.

The typhoon maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 120 km/h and gustiness of up to 150 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Onyok is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines. But Signal No. 1 is still raised in:

Batanes

Babuyan Group of Islands

Signal No. 1 means winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h are expected.

The trough or extension of the typhoon will also continue to bring scattered light to moderate rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms, possibly until Tuesday morning, October 1. Here are the affected areas:

Cagayan

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

The rest of the country are experiencing generally fair weather on Monday, with just isolated rainshowers.

Travel remains risky, especially for small vessels, in the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon, including those areas under Signal No. 1.

Based on Onyok's latest forecast track, it could leave PAR on Monday evening.

Onyok is the Philippines' 15th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 5th in September. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

At most 4 tropical cyclones had been previously forecast for September. Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from September to December:

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com