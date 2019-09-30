What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Onyok (Mitag) slightly intensified on Monday afternoon, September 30, as it continued to make its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a bulletin issued 5 pm on Monday, September 30, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Onyok now has maximum winds of 130 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 120 km/h and gustiness of up to 160 km/h from the previous 150 km/h.

It is already 320 kilometers north northeast of Basco, Batanes, moving north at the same pace of 20 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The typhoon is expected to leave PAR either on Monday evening or early Tuesday, October 1.

Signal No. 1, which means winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h, is still raised in:

Batanes

Babuyan Group of Islands

PAGASA said Onyok's rainbands will still bring rain and gusty conditions to Batanes on Monday evening. The rain will be mostly light to moderate, but may be heavy at times.

Travel also remains risky, especially for small vessels, in the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon, including those areas under Signal No. 1.

Onyok is the Philippines' 15th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 5th in September. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

At most 4 tropical cyclones had been previously forecast for September. Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from September to December:

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com