MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Onyok (Mitag) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 10:30 pm on Monday, September 30.

In a briefing past 11 pm on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Onyok is already 545 kilometers north of Basco, Batanes.

It accelerated as it left, now moving north at 35 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 20 km/h.

Onyok also gained even more strength, with maximum winds of 140 km/h from the previous 130 km/h and gustiness of up to 170 km/h from the previous 160 km/h.

With the typhoon's exit from PAR, Signal No. 1 has been lifted in Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands.

But PAGASA said occasional gusty conditions may still prevail in Batanes. Onyok's rainbands will also bring occasional light to moderate rain to the province. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Travel also remains risky, especially for small vessels, in the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon.

Onyok did not make landfall in the Philippines.

Onyok was the Philippines' 15th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 5th in September. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

At most 4 tropical cyclones had been previously forecast for September. Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from September to December:

September - 2 to 4

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com