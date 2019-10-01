What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – There is a new low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Tuesday, October 1, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is 1,025 kilometers east of Legazpi City, Albay.

It is far from landmass and does not have any effect on the country at the moment.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical depression from Tuesday until Friday morning, October 4.

In the meantime, the entire country will have generally fair weather for the next 24 hours, with just isolated rainshowers or localized thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The Philippines has had 15 tropical cyclones in 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from October to December:

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com