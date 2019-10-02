What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is unlikely to become a tropical cyclone, according to the state weather bureau.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Wednesday, October 2, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is already 880 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon, or 680 kilometers east northeast of Legazpi City, Albay.

It does not have any effect on the country yet, since it remains far from land.

But PAGASA Weather Specialist Gener Quitlong said the LPA may make landfall in Northern Luzon or Central Luzon by Friday, October 4, or Saturday, October 5.

The LPA could then dissipate after hitting land, added Quitlong.

In the meantime, the entire country will continue to experience warm and humid weather, with isolated rainshowers or localized thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The Philippines has had 15 tropical cyclones in 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from October to December:

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com