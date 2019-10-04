What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) began bringing some rain on Friday, October 4.

In a briefing at 4 am on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is already 710 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are being experienced in these areas:

Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Aurora

Quezon

Catanduanes

PAGASA previously said that the LPA could make landfall in Northern Luzon on Saturday, October 5.

But PAGASA Weather Specialist Ana Clauren said on Friday that the LPA remains unlikely to become a tropical cyclone, and may just dissipate after landfall.

Meanwhile, the state weather bureau continues to monitor an LPA outside PAR, which has no effect on the country yet. Updates are expected in the coming days. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of the country, not affected by the LPA inside PAR, will continue to have fair weather on Friday. There may only be isolated rainshowers or localized thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon or evening.

The Philippines has had 15 tropical cyclones in 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones from October to December:

October - 2 or 3

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com