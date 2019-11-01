What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Expect some rain in parts of the country on Friday, November 1, a special non-working day for All Saints' Day.

In a bulletin issued 4 am on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the low pressure area (LPA) it has been monitoring is now 240 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The LPA is bringing scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to:

Bicol

Visayas

Caraga

Northern Mindanao

Zamboanga Peninsula

Palawan

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan is affecting Northern Luzon. Light rain is seen in:

Ilocos Region

Cordillera Administrative Region

Batanes

Babuyan Group of Islands

The easterlies or warm winds blowing from the east may also trigger scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in:

Metro Manila

Central Luzon

Calabarzon

rest of Cagayan Valley

PAGASA said "no significant impact" is expected from the northeast monsoon, but the LPA and the easterlies might cause flash floods or landslides if the thunderstorms become severe. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Other parts of the country not mentioned above have generally fair weather on Friday, with just isolated rainshowers or localized thunderstorms.

So far, the Philippines has had 16 tropical cyclones in 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones for the last two months of 2019:

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com