Scattered rain on November 1 due to LPA, northeast monsoon, easterlies
MANILA, Philippines – Expect some rain in parts of the country on Friday, November 1, a special non-working day for All Saints' Day.
In a bulletin issued 4 am on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the low pressure area (LPA) it has been monitoring is now 240 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.
The LPA is bringing scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to:
- Bicol
- Visayas
- Caraga
- Northern Mindanao
- Zamboanga Peninsula
- Palawan
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan is affecting Northern Luzon. Light rain is seen in:
- Ilocos Region
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Batanes
- Babuyan Group of Islands
The easterlies or warm winds blowing from the east may also trigger scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in:
- Metro Manila
- Central Luzon
- Calabarzon
- rest of Cagayan Valley
PAGASA said "no significant impact" is expected from the northeast monsoon, but the LPA and the easterlies might cause flash floods or landslides if the thunderstorms become severe. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)
Other parts of the country not mentioned above have generally fair weather on Friday, with just isolated rainshowers or localized thunderstorms.
So far, the Philippines has had 16 tropical cyclones in 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)
The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.
Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones for the last two months of 2019:
- November - 1 or 2
- December - 0 or 1
PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com