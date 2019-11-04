What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) became a tropical depression at 2 am on Tuesday, November 5.

In a bulletin issued 4 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the tropical depression is 610 kilometers west southwest of Iba, Zambales.

The tropical depression is almost stationary or hardly moving, but it is expected to enter PAR within 24 hours.

When it enters, it will be given the local name Quiel. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

At the moment, the tropical depression has maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 55 km/h. PAGASA said it may intensify into a tropical storm within 24 hours. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The state weather bureau also said that the tropical depression is unlikely to make landfall in the country.

But its trough or extension, along with the frontal system, will bring scattered rain to the areas below. The rain will mostly be light to moderate, but may be heavy at times, warned PAGASA.

Ilocos Region

Cagayan

Apayao

Batanes

Palawan

Zambales

Bataan

The frontal system is the boundary between the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan and warm air coming from the east, according to PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is also monitoring a severe tropical storm outside PAR, with the international name Halong.

Severe Tropical Storm Halong is 3,180 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon, moving northwest at 15 km/h.

It has maximum winds of 140 km/h and gustiness of up to 170 km/h.

PAGASA had said Halong is not seen to enter PAR, based on current data.

So far, the Philippines has had 16 tropical cyclones in 2019, with none yet in November.

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones for the last two months of 2019:

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com