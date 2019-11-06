What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Quiel (Nakri) remained almost stationary over the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday evening, November 6.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Quiel is 435 kilometers west northwest of Coron, Palawan, hardly moving.

The tropical storm continues to have maximum winds of 75 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

It is likely to intensify into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Quiel remains unlikely to make landfall in the country and there are no areas under tropical cyclone wind signals.

But Quiel and the tail-end of a cold front will continue to affect parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Thursday, November 7. Here is the latest on the expected rainfall:

Light to moderate rain with occasionally heavy rain

Ilocos Region

Batanes

Cagayan, including Babuyan Group of Islands

Apayao

Zambales

Bataan

Occidental Mindoro

Antique

parts of Palawan (Cuyo Islands and Kalayaan Islands)

Light to moderate rain with intermittent heavy rain

Aklan

Iloilo

Guimaras

Oriental Mindoro

rest of Palawan, including Calamian Islands

PAGASA advised residents to stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

Travel also remains risky, especially for small vessels, in the northern and western seaboards of Luzon.

Based on Quiel's latest forecast track, it might leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by early Saturday, November 9.

Quiel is the Philippines' 17th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 1st in November. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

Meanwhile, PAGASA continues to monitor Typhoon Halong outside PAR, at 2,965 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon.

Halong weakened, and now has maximum winds of 195 km/h from the previous 215 km/h and gustiness of up to 240 km/h from the previous 265 km/h.

It is still not expected to enter PAR.

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones for the last two months of 2019:

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com