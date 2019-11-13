What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Ramon (Kalmaegi) maintained its strength and slightly accelerated on Wednesday evening, November 13, while moving over the Philippine Sea.

In a briefing at 11 pm on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ramon is now 305 kilometers east northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar, or 400 kilometers east of Legazpi City, Albay.

It is moving west northwest at a slightly faster 15 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 10 km/h, though this pace is still slow.

The tropical storm continues to have maximum winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

The following areas remain under tropical cyclone wind signals:

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

Catanduanes

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Ramon is already bringing rain to parts of Luzon as it moves toward land. Below is the latest rainfall forecast for the next 48 hours.

Wednesday night, November 13, to Thursday night, November 14

Light to moderate rain with occasionally heavy rain

Catanduanes



Camarines Norte



Camarines Sur



eastern part of Cagayan



eastern part of Isabela

Light to moderate rain with intermittent heavy rain

Apayao



Aurora



Quezon



Marinduque



rest of Cagayan



rest of Isabela



rest of Bicol

Thursday night, November 14, to Friday night, November 15

Light to moderate rain with occasionally heavy rain

eastern part of Cagayan



eastern part of Isabela

Light to moderate rain with intermittent heavy rain

Bicol



Marinduque



Romblon



Quezon



Aurora



Apayao

Areas affected by Ramon must watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Classes have been suspended in some areas for Thursday, November 14, as local government units anticipate the effects of heavy rain. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, November 14, 2019)

Travel is also risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under Signal Nos. 1 and 2, as well as the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon.

Based on Ramon's latest forecast track, it could make landfall in the Isabela-Cagayan area on Saturday, November 16. This may still change depending on the tropical storm's direction and speed.

Ramon is the Philippines' 18th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 2nd for November. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones for the last two months of 2019:

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com