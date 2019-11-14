What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Catanduanes remains under Signal No. 2, while more areas were placed under Signal No. 1 on Thursday morning, November 14, due to Tropical Storm Ramon (Kalmaegi).

In a briefing at 11 am on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ramon is already 290 kilometers east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes, or 410 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte.

It is now moving north northwest at a slightly faster 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 10 km/h, though it has generally been a slow-moving tropical cyclone.

Ramon maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

These are the latest areas under tropical cyclone wind signals:

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

Catanduanes

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

eastern part of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue)

northern part of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan)

Polillo Island

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Ramon is also bringing rain to parts of Luzon. Here is the latest on the expected rainfall:

Thursday, November 14

Light to moderate rain with intermittent heavy rain

Bicol



Quezon



eastern part of Isabela



eastern part of Cagayan

Friday, November 15

Light to moderate rain with occasionally heavy rain

eastern part of Cagayan



eastern part of Isabela

Light to moderate rain with intermittent heavy rain

Apayao



Quirino



northern part of Aurora



rest of Cagayan



rest of Isabela

Flash floods and landslides are possible in areas affected by Ramon. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Classes were suspended in some areas for Thursday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Thursday, November 14, 2019)

Travel is also risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under Signal Nos. 1 and 2, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Aurora and Quezon.

Based on Ramon's latest forecast track, it could make landfall in the Isabela-Cagayan area in the early hours of Sunday, November 17.

Afterwards, it will cross Northern Luzon, said PAGASA Weather Specialist Raymond Ordinario, and then linger inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility possibly until Wednesday, November 20.

Ramon is the Philippines' 18th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 2nd for November. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones for the last two months of 2019:

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com