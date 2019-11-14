What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Ramon (Kalmaegi) is expected to bring more rain to parts of Luzon on Friday, November 15.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Thursday, November 14, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ramon is already 475 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora, or 415 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora.

It is still moving north northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Ramon maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

But Signal No. 2 in Catanduanes has been downgraded to Signal No. 1, while Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Albay are no longer under Signal No. 1. Here are the areas currently covered:

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

southeastern part of Cagayan (Peñablanca, Baggao)

eastern part of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue, Maconacon)

northern part of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan)

Polillo Island

Catanduanes

Below is the latest on the expected rainfall from Ramon in the next 48 hours.

Friday, November 15

Light to moderate rain with intermittent heavy rain

eastern part of Cagayan

Cagayan

eastern part of Isabela



northern part of Aurora



Polillo Island



Bicol

Saturday, November 16

Light to moderate rain with occasionally heavy rain

eastern part of Cagayan



eastern part of Isabela

Light to moderate rain with intermittent heavy rain

Apayao



northern part of Aurora



rest of Cagayan



rest of Isabela

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Classes in some areas have been suspended for Friday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, November 15, 2019)

Travel is also risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon.

Based on Ramon's latest forecast track, it could make landfall in Cagayan on Sunday, November 17. It is expected to weaken into a tropical depression after hitting land, but may reintensify into a tropical storm after it leaves landmass.

Ramon might leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility either on Tuesday, November 19, or Wednesday, November 20.

Ramon is the Philippines' 18th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 2nd for November. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones for the last two months of 2019:

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com