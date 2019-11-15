What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Ramon (Kalmaegi) slightly weakened as it stayed almost stationary over the Philippine Sea on Friday afternoon, November 15.

In a briefing at 5 pm on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ramon remains 460 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, unchanged from its location in the morning.

Ramon now has maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 75 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h from the previous 90 km/h.

The following areas remain under a tropical cyclone wind signal:

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

eastern part of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca)

eastern part of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue)

northern part of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan)

Ramon is again expected to trigger rain during the weekend as it approaches Northern Luzon.

Saturday, November 16

Light to moderate rain with intermittent heavy rain

eastern part of Cagayan



eastern part of Isabela



northern part of Aurora

Sunday, November 17

Light to moderate rain with occasionally heavy rain

eastern part of Cagayan



eastern part of Isabela

Light to moderate rain with intermittent heavy rain

Apayao



northern part of Aurora



rest of Cagayan



rest of Isabela

Flash floods and landslides remain possible even if Ramon has slightly weakened. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA added that gusty conditions may persist in Northern Luzon on Friday, especially in coastal and mountainous areas, due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan enhanced by Ramon.

Travel is also risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon.

Since Ramon keeps slowing down, its projected landfall gets pushed back. It could now make landfall in Cagayan on Monday, November 18.

It would then exit landmass on Tuesday, November 19, and leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday, November 20.

Ramon is the Philippines' 18th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 2nd for November. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones are expected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones for the last two months of 2019:

November - 1 or 2

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com