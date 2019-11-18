What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The direction of Typhoon Ramon (Kalmaegi) changed from northwest to west northwest in the early hours of Tuesday, November 19, meaning it is now poised to hit the Babuyan Group of Islands and not the municipality of Santa Ana in mainland Cagayan.

In a bulletin issued 2 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ramon is now 125 kilometers east northeast of Aparri, Cagayan, or 135 kilometers east southeast of Calayan, Cagayan.

The typhoon continues to move at a slow 10 kilometers per hour (km/h).

It maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 120 km/h and gustiness of up to 150 km/h.

Ramon is expected to make landfall in the Babuyan Group of Islands – an archipelago also part of Cagayan province – on Tuesday. It is forecast to gradually weaken after hitting land, "due to the land interaction and the northeast monsoon," said PAGASA.

This is the latest list of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals:

Signal No. 3 (winds of 121 km/h to 170 km/h)

northern part of Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Calayan, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, Santa Ana)

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

rest of Cagayan

Batanes

northern part of Isabela (Sta Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Cabagan, Sto Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Divilacan)

Apayao

Kalinga

lIocos Norte

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

Ilocos Sur

Abra

Mountain Province

Benguet

Ifugao

La Union

Pangasinan

rest of Isabela

Ramon is also bringing more rain in the next 48 hours. Flash floods and landslides remain possible. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Tuesday, November 19

Frequent to continuous moderate to heavy rain

Batanes



northern part of Cagayan, including Babuyan Group of Islands



Apayao



northern part of Ilocos Norte

Light to moderate rain with intermittent heavy rain

northern part of Isabela



Kalinga



Abra



rest of Cagayan



Ilocos Sur

Wednesday, November 20

Light to moderate rain with occasionally heavy rain

Batanes



northern and eastern parts of Cagayan, including Babuyan Group of Islands



eastern part of Isabela



eastern part of Apayao



eastern part of Kalinga

Light to moderate rain with intermittent heavy rain

northern part of Aurora



rest of Cagayan



rest of Isabela

Classes have been suspended in some areas for Tuesday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, November 19, 2019)

Travel also remains risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals as well as the western seaboard of Zambales and Bataan.

Ramon could leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning, November 21. By then, it would have likely weakened into a tropical depression or a low pressure area (LPA) already.

Ramon is the Philippines' 18th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 2nd for November.

Meanwhile, the LPA outside PAR is now 1,105 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas.

It is expected to enter PAR on Tuesday morning, and may develop into a tropical depression within 24 hours.

If it becomes a tropical depression inside PAR, it would be given the local name Sarah – potentially the Philippines' 19th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 3rd for November. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually, but since 2019 is an El Niño year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones had been projected.

Below is the estimated number of tropical cyclones for the last two months of 2019:

November - 1 or 2 (if Sarah forms, the estimate would be exceeded)

December - 0 or 1

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com