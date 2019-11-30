What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – More areas were placed under Signal No. 1 on Saturday evening, November 30, as the approaching Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) maintained its strength.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy is already 995 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It is now moving west at the same pace of 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon continues to have maximum winds of 150 km/h and gustiness of up to 185 km/h.

Tisoy is expected to make landfall in Bicol between Monday evening, December 2, and early Tuesday morning, December 3.

A total of 7 areas in Luzon and the Visayas are now under Signal No. 1:

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Samar

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

This means winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h may be experienced in those areas – not immediately, but 36 hours from when Signal No. 1 was first raised.

PAGASA has warned that strong winds from Tisoy may damage homes made of light materials and topple trees.

Aside from strong winds, the typhoon will also bring heavy rain beginning Monday. PAGASA maintained this rainfall outlook:

Monday, December 2

Occasional to frequent heavy rain

Bicol



Eastern Samar



Northern Samar



Samar



Biliran

Moderate to occasional heavy rain

Romblon



Marinduque



Quezon

Tuesday, December 3

Frequent to continuous heavy rain

Metro Manila



Bicol



Calabarzon



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Marinduque



Romblon



Zambales



Bataan



Pampanga



Bulacan

Moderate to occasional heavy rain

rest of Luzon

Residents of areas in Tisoy's path should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides, warned PAGASA.

The typhoon is also looming over areas where events of the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games are set, particularly Metro Manila, Zambales, and Pampanga. The SEA Games opening ceremony was held on Saturday, with the regional meet set until December 11.

PAGASA previously said it is providing weather updates to the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee.

Travel is also risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1, the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of the Philippines.

Maritime trips are expected to be canceled due to the approaching typhoon. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Based on its latest forecast track, Tisoy is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday evening, December 5.

Tisoy is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2019, and the 4th for November. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually. In the earlier part of the year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones had been projected since 2019 is an El Niño year.

For the month of December, PAGASA is expecting 0 to 1 tropical cyclone.

The state weather bureau said on Saturday morning that it spotted a new low pressure area (LPA) outside PAR, more than 3,000 kilometers east of Mindanao.

This LPA could intensify into a tropical depression and will be monitored.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com