What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Even more areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind signals due to the powerful Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) on Sunday afternoon, December 1, including the capital region of Metro Manila.

In a press briefing past 5 pm on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy is already 595 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It is now moving west at a slightly slower 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 25 km/h.

The typhoon maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 140 km/h and gustiness of up to 170 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Tisoy is expected to make landfall in Bicol between Monday evening, December 2, and early Tuesday morning, December 3.

Here is the latest list of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, mostly in Luzon and the Visayas but with a couple in Mindanao:

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

Aurora

eastern part of Nueva Ecija (Cabanatuan City, Cabiao, Gabaldon, Gapan City, General Mamerto Natividad, General Tinio, Jaen, Laur, Pantabangan, Peñaranda, Rizal, San Antonio, San Isidro, San Leonardo, Santa Rosa)

Rizal

Bulacan

Laguna

Cavite

Batangas

Metro Manila

Oriental Mindoro

Quezon including Polillo Island

Camarines Norte

Masbate including Burias Island and Ticao Island

Marinduque

Romblon

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Iloilo

Guimaras

northern part of Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique B Magalona, Escalante City, La Carlota City, Manapla, Murcia, Pulupandan, Sagay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, San Enrique, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias City)

northern and Metro Cebu

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Siargao Island

Tisoy will also bring rain starting Monday, with Bicol to be most affected. Below is PAGASA's latest rainfall outlook:

Monday afternoon, December 2, until Tuesday morning, December 3

Continuous heavy to intense rain

Bicol

Occasional to frequent heavy rain

Eastern Samar



Northern Samar



Samar



Biliran

Moderate to occasional heavy rain

Romblon



Marinduque



Quezon

Light to moderate rain with intermittent heavy rain

Cagayan Valley

Tuesday morning, December 3, until Wednesday morning, December 4

Frequent to continuous heavy rain

Metro Manila



Bicol



Calabarzon



Central Luzon



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Marinduque



Romblon

Light to moderate rain with occasional heavy rain

rest of Luzon



Aklan



Capiz



northern part of Antique

PAGASA warned that the rain could trigger flash floods and landslides in areas in the typhoon's path. These include areas where events of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games are set, particularly Metro Manila, Zambales, and Pampanga.

Ahead of Tisoy's landfall, thousands of people have fled their homes.

Classes have also been suspended in some areas for Monday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, December 2, 2019)

For coastal communities, PAGASA warned there could be storm surges more than 3 meters high in Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur; and up to 3 meters high in Camarines Norte, Albay, Quezon, and Sorsogon.

Travel is also risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under Signal Nos. 1 and 2, the seaboards of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, the eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Based on its latest forecast track, Tisoy is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday afternoon, December 5.

Tisoy is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually. In the earlier part of the year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones had been projected since 2019 is an El Niño year.

For the month of December, PAGASA had been expecting 0 to 1 tropical cyclone.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com