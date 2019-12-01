What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Signal No. 3 was raised in Catanduanes before dawn on Monday, December 2, as Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) slightly intensified.

In a briefing past 5 am on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy is already 355 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

It is still moving west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon now has maximum winds of 150 km/h from the previous 140 km/h and gustiness of up to 185 km/h from the previous 170 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Tisoy is expected to make landfall either in Catanduanes or Albay, which are both provinces in Bicol, between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, December 3.

Aside from Catanduanes, many other areas are under a tropical cyclone wind signal. Here's the latest list, now totaling 51 places:

Signal No. 3 (winds of 121 km/h to 170 km/h)

Catanduanes

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

eastern part of Laguna (Pakil, Mabitac, Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Paete, Kalayaan, Lumban, Santa Cruz, Pagsanjan, Cavinti, Pila, Magdalena, Luisiana, Nagcarlan, Liliw, Majayjay, Rizal, San Pablo City)

eastern part of Batangas (Padre Garcia, Rosario, Taysan, Lobo, San Juan)

Quezon including Polillo Island

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

southern part of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Cordon, Santiago City, Jones, San Agustin)

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Quirino

Aurora

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Pampanga

Bulacan

Zambales

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

rest of Laguna

rest of Batangas

Occidental Mindoro

Calamian Islands

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Iloilo

Guimaras

northern part of Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique B Magalona, Escalante City, La Carlota City, Manapla, Murcia, Pulupandan, Sagay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, San Enrique, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias City)

northern part of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Asturias)

Metro Cebu (Balamban, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, Aloguinsan, Naga City, Talisay City, Cordova, Minglanilla, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City)

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Siargao Island

PAGASA added that gusty conditions may also be experienced in areas in Northern Luzon that are not under any tropical cyclone wind signal, due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

Tisoy is also bringing rain which would be intense at its peak. Below is PAGASA's newest rainfall outlook.

Until Monday afternoon, December 2

Intermittent to occasional heavy rain

Bicol



Eastern Visayas



northern part of Cebu



Dinagat Islands



Siargao Island

Between Monday afternoon, December 2, and Tuesday noontime, December 3

Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rain

Bicol



southern part of Quezon



Marinduque

Occasional heavy rain

Northern Samar



Romblon



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



rest of Calabarzon

Intermittent heavy rain

Metro Manila



eastern part of Cagayan



eastern part of Isabela



rest of Eastern Visayas

Tuesday afternoon, December 3, until Wednesday noontime, December 4

Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rain

Central Luzon



Metro Manila



Calabarzon



Bicol



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Marinduque



Romblon

Intermittent to occasional heavy rain

Cordillera Administrative Region



Cagayan Valley



Pangasinan



Aklan



Capiz



northern part of Antique

PAGASA warned that Tisoy could trigger flash floods and landslides.

Ahead of Tisoy's landfall, thousands of people have fled their homes. Albay, one of the potential landfall areas, ordered mandatory evacuation for those living in high-risk zones prone to lahar, landslides, floods, and storm surges.

Storm surges 1 to 3 meters high might affect several coastal areas in Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and Samar.

Travel is also risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the western seaboard of Palawan, the central seaboards of the Visayas, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

Classes were suspended in many areas for Monday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, December 2, 2019)

Tisoy also looms as the Philippines hosts the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, with the venues of the regional meet in the typhoon's path.

Based on its latest forecast track, Tisoy is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning, December 5.

Tisoy is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually. In the earlier part of the year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones had been projected since 2019 is an El Niño year.

For the month of December, PAGASA had been expecting 0 to 1 tropical cyclone.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com