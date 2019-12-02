Typhoon Tisoy's outer rainbands begin affecting Bicol, Eastern Visayas
MANILA, Philippines – The outer rainbands of Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) began to affect Bicol and Eastern Visayas on Monday morning, December 2, less than a day away from the typhoon's estimated time of landfall.
In a briefing past 11 am on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy is already 235 kilometers east southeast of Virac, Catanduanes, or 250 kilometers east of Juban, Sorsogon.
It slightly accelerated and is now moving west at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 20 km/h.
The typhoon continues to have maximum winds of 150 km/h and gustiness of up to 185 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)
Tisoy is expected to make landfall in Catanduanes, Albay, or Sorsogon – all provinces in the region of Bicol – between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, December 3. (READ: Typhoon Kammuri track may be like Glenda in 2014, Reming in 2006)
Here is the latest list of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals:
Signal No. 3 (winds of 121 km/h to 170 km/h)
- Catanduanes
- Camarines Sur
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- southern part of Camarines Norte (Daet, San Vicente, San Lorenzo Ruiz, Basud, Mercedes)
- Burias Island
Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)
- Metro Manila
- Bulacan
- Bataan
- Pampanga
- eastern part of Nueva Ecija (Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan, Santa Rosa, Jaen, San Antonio, Bongabon, Laur, Gabaldon, General Tinio, Palayan, San Leonardo, Cabiao, San Isidro, Gapan, Peñaranda)
- southern part of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)
- Cavite
- Batangas
- Laguna
- Rizal
- Quezon including Polillo Island
- Oriental Mindoro
- Occidental Mindoro
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- rest of Camarines Norte
- Masbate including Ticao Island
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Biliran
Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)
- southern part of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Cordon, Santiago City, Jones, San Agustin)
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Benguet
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Quirino
- rest of Aurora
- rest of Nueva Ecija
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Calamian Islands
- Aklan
- Capiz
- Antique
- Iloilo
- Guimaras
- northern part of Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique B Magalona, Escalante City, La Carlota City, Manapla, Murcia, Pulupandan, Sagay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, San Enrique, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias City)
- northern part of Cebu (Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Asturias, Camotes Islands)
- Metro Cebu (Balamban, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, Aloguinsan, Naga City, Talisay City, Cordova, Minglanilla, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City)
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Dinagat Islands
- Siargao Island
PAGASA added that there may be gusty conditions in areas in Northern Luzon that are not under any tropical cyclone wind signal, due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.
As for rainfall, PAGASA maintained the following outlook for Tisoy:
Until Monday afternoon, December 2
- Occasional heavy rain
- Bicol
- Eastern Samar
- Northern Samar
- Samar
- Biliran
- Intermittent heavy rain
- northern part of Cebu
- northern part of Negros Island
- Dinagat Islands
- Siargao Island
- rest of Eastern Visayas
Between Monday afternoon, December 2, and Tuesday noontime, December 3
- Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rain
- Bicol
- Northern Samar
- southern part of Quezon
- Marinduque
- Occasional heavy rain
- Romblon
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Samar
- Eastern Samar
- rest of Calabarzon
- Intermittent heavy rain
- Metro Manila
- Central Luzon
- eastern part of Cagayan
- eastern part of Isabela
- rest of Eastern Visayas
Between Tuesday noontime, December 3, and Wednesday noontime, December 4
- Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rain
- Central Luzon
- Metro Manila
- Calabarzon
- Bicol
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Intermittent to occasional heavy rain
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Cagayan Valley
- Pangasinan
- Aklan
- Capiz
- northern part of Antique
PAGASA warned that floods may hit low-lying areas in Bicol, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley, and Metro Manila.
There could also be landslides in mountainous areas of Bicol, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley.
Storm surges are also possible in certain coastal areas of these provinces:
More than 3 meters high
- Camarines Norte (Mercedes and Mandao)
- Camarines Sur (Cabusao, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Sipocot)
- Catanduanes (Bagamanoc, Baras, Bato, Viga, Panganiban, Gigmoto)
1 to 3 meters high
- Quezon
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Catanduanes
- Samar
Travel is also risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the western seaboard of Palawan, the central seaboards of the Visayas, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.
Classes were suspended in many areas for Monday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, December 2, 2019)
The typhoon also prompted schedule adjustments to be made for some events of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, which the Philippines is hosting until December 11. Some events were moved to an earlier time, while others were postponed.
Meanwhile, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said it "has implemented the necessary preparations and precautions to minimize the impact of Typhoon Tisoy on transmission operations and facilities."
Based on its latest forecast track, Tisoy is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning, December 5.
Tisoy is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)
The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually. In the earlier part of the year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones had been projected since 2019 is an El Niño year.
For the month of December, PAGASA had been expecting 0 to 1 tropical cyclone.
PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com