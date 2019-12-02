What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The threat from Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) increased early Monday afternoon, December 2, as it moved closer toward the area of Northern Samar, Albay, and Sorsogon.

In a briefing past 2 pm on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy is already 140 kilometers east northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar, or 195 kilometers east of Juban, Sorsogon.

It slightly slowed down, moving west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 25 km/h.

The typhoon still has maximum winds of 150 km/h and gustiness of up to 185 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Tisoy is now expected to make landfall in Albay, Sorsogon, or Northern Samar between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, December 3. Catanduanes was previously included as among the possible areas of landfall.

But PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said they are not ruling out the possibility that the typhoon could make landfall in the southern tip of Catanduanes. (READ: Typhoon Kammuri track may be like Glenda in 2014, Reming in 2006)

The list of tropical cyclone wind signals was again updated:

Signal No. 3 (winds of 121 km/h to 170 km/h)

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

southern part of Camarines Norte (Daet, San Vicente, San Lorenzo Ruiz, Basud, Mercedes)

Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island

Romblon

southern part of Quezon (Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres)

Northern Samar

northern part of Eastern Samar (Can-avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, Arteche, Jipapad, San Policarpio)

northern part of Samar (Catbalogan, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Jose de Buan, San Jorge, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, Sta Margarita, Gandara, Matuguinao, Calbayog, Tagapul-an, Almagro, Sto Niño)

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Nueva Ecija

southern part of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

Cavite

Batangas

Laguna

Rizal

rest of Quezon including Polillo Island

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Marinduque

rest of Camarines Norte

Calamian Islands

southern part of Zambales (San Marcelino, San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo)

rest of Eastern Samar

rest of Samar

Biliran

Aklan

Capiz

northern part of Antique (Valderrama, Bugasong, Laua-an, Barbaza, Tibiao, Culasi, Sebaste, Pandan Libertad)

northern part of Iloilo (Janiuay, Badiangan, Pototan, Barotac Nuevo, Anilao, Dingle, Dueñas, Lambunao, Calinog, Passi, San Enrique, Banate, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, Bingawan, Lemery, Ajuy, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles)

northern part of Negros Occidental (Talisay, Calatrava, Silay, Enrique B Magalona, Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz, Sagay, Escalante, Toboso)

northern part of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Carmen Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Asturias, Camotes Islands)

northern part of Leyte (Baybay, Mahaplag, Abuyog, Javier, Macarthur, Mayorga, La Paz, Dulag, Albuera, barauen, Julita, Tolosa, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Dagami, Pastrana, Palo, Sta. Fe, Tacloban, Alangalang, Jaro, Babatngon, San Miguel, Barugo, Tunga, Carigara, Capoocan, Leyte, Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Kananga, Matag-ob, Palompon, Isabel, Merida, Ormoc)

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

southern part of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Cordon, Santiago City, Jones, San Agustin)

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Quirino

rest of Aurora

rest of Zambales

rest of Antique

rest of Iloilo

Guimaras

rest of Negros Occidental

Metro Cebu (Balamban, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, Aloguinsan, Naga City, Talisay City, Cordova, Minglanilla, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City)

rest of Leyte

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Siargao Island

PAGASA added that there may be gusty conditions in areas in Northern Luzon that are not under any tropical cyclone wind signal, due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

The state weather bureau maintained the following rainfall outlook for Tisoy:

Until Monday afternoon, December 2

Occasional heavy rain

Bicol



Eastern Samar



Northern Samar



Samar



Biliran

Intermittent heavy rain

northern part of Cebu



northern part of Negros Island



Dinagat Islands



Siargao Island



rest of Eastern Visayas

Between Monday afternoon, December 2, and Tuesday noontime, December 3

Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rain

Bicol



Northern Samar



southern part of Quezon



Marinduque

Occasional heavy rain

Romblon



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Samar



Eastern Samar



rest of Calabarzon

Intermittent heavy rain

Metro Manila



Central Luzon



eastern part of Cagayan



eastern part of Isabela



rest of Eastern Visayas

Between Tuesday noontime, December 3, and Wednesday noontime, December 4

Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rain

Central Luzon



Metro Manila



Calabarzon



Bicol



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Marinduque



Romblon

Intermittent to occasional heavy rain

Cordillera Administrative Region



Cagayan Valley



Pangasinan



Aklan



Capiz



northern part of Antique

PAGASA warned that floods may hit low-lying areas in Bicol, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Central Luzon, Cagayan Valley, and Metro Manila.

There could also be landslides in mountainous areas of Bicol, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley.

Storm surges are also possible in certain coastal areas of these provinces:

More than 3 meters high

Camarines Norte (Mercedes and Mandao)

Camarines Sur (Cabusao, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Sipocot)

Catanduanes (Bagamanoc, Baras, Bato, Viga, Panganiban, Gigmoto)

1 to 3 meters high

Quezon

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Samar

Travel is also risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the western seaboard of Palawan, the central seaboards of the Visayas, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

Classes were suspended in many areas for Monday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, December 2, 2019)

The typhoon also prompted schedule adjustments to be made for some events of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, which the Philippines is hosting until December 11. Some events were moved to an earlier time, while others were postponed.

Based on its latest forecast track, Tisoy is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning, December 5.

Tisoy is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually. In the earlier part of the year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones had been projected since 2019 is an El Niño year.

For the month of December, PAGASA had been expecting 0 to 1 tropical cyclone.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com