MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) slightly intensified as its eyewall began hitting the province of Northern Samar in Eastern Visayas late Monday afternoon, December 2.

The World Meteorological Organization defines the eyewall as "an organized band or ring of cumulonimbus clouds that surround the eye, or light-wind center of a tropical cyclone."

This is not yet the typhoon's landfall, which happens when the eye or center of the typhoon hits land.

In a briefing past 5 pm on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy is already 155 kilometers east of Juban, Sorsogon.

It slightly slowed down again, moving west at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 20 km/h.

The typhoon now has maximum winds of 155 km/h from the previous 150 km/h and gustiness of up to 190 km/h from the previous 185 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The southern eyewall of Tisoy, according to PAGASA, is now bringing intense rainfall and violent winds to Northern Samar. The eyewall will also hit Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, and Camarines Sur in the next 3 hours.

Tisoy is expected to make landfall in the Albay-Sorsogon area between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, December 3. (READ: Typhoon Kammuri track may be like Glenda in 2014, Reming in 2006)

Below is the latest list of tropical cyclone wind signals.

Signal No. 3 (winds of 121 km/h to 170 km/h)

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Camarines Norte

Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island

Romblon

southern part of Quezon (Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Pitogo, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres)

Marinduque

Northern Samar

northern part of Eastern Samar (Can-avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, Arteche, Jipapad, San Policarpio)

northern part of Samar (Catbalogan, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Jose de Buan, San Jorge, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, Sta Margarita, Gandara, Matuguinao, Calbayog, Tagapul-an, Almagro, Sto Niño)

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Nueva Ecija

southern part of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

Cavite

Batangas

Laguna

Rizal

rest of Quezon including Polillo Island

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Calamian Islands

Zambales

rest of Eastern Samar

rest of Samar

Biliran

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Iloilo

northern part of Negros Occidental (Talisay, Calatrava, Silay, Enrique B Magalona, Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz, Sagay, Escalante, Toboso)

northern part of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Carmen Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Asturias, Camotes Islands)

northern part of Leyte (Baybay, Mahaplag, Abuyog, Javier, Macarthur, Mayorga, La Paz, Dulag, Albuera, barauen, Julita, Tolosa, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Dagami, Pastrana, Palo, Sta. Fe, Tacloban, Alangalang, Jaro, Babatngon, San Miguel, Barugo, Tunga, Carigara, Capoocan, Leyte, Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Kananga, Matag-ob, Palompon, Isabel, Merida, Ormoc)

Guimaras

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

southern part of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Cordon, Santiago City, Jones, San Agustin)

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Quirino

rest of Aurora

rest of Negros Occidental

Metro Cebu (Balamban, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, Aloguinsan, Naga City, Talisay City, Cordova, Minglanilla, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao City)

rest of Leyte

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Siargao Island

PAGASA added that there may be gusty conditions in areas in Northern Luzon that are not under any tropical cyclone wind signal, due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

Here is the latest rainfall outlook for Tisoy:

Between Monday evening, December 2, and Wednesday morning, December 3

Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rain

Bicol



Northern Samar



southern part of Quezon



Marinduque



Romblon

Frequent to continuous heavy rain

Samar



Eastern Samar



Rizal



rest of Quezon



Laguna



Oriental Mindoro

Moderate rain to intermittent heavy rain

Metro Manila



Occidental Mindoro



rest of Calabarzon



Cagayan



Isabela



Aurora



rest of Eastern Visayas

Between Wednesday morning and evening, December 4

Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rain

Calabarzon



Central Luzon



Metro Manila



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Marinduque



Romblon

Occasional to frequent heavy rain

Cagayan Valley



Cordillera Administrative Region



Calamian Islands

Intermittent heavy rain

Aklan



Capiz



northern part of Antique

PAGASA again emphasized that flash floods and landslides are possible, especially in low-lying communities and in mountainous areas.

Storm surges are also possible in certain coastal areas of these provinces:

More than 3 meters high

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Up to 3 meters high

Batangas

Quezon

Albay

Marinduque

Travel is also risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the western seaboard of Palawan, the central seaboards of the Visayas, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

Class suspensions were again being announced for Tuesday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, December 3, 2019)

The typhoon also prompted schedule adjustments to be made for some events of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, which the Philippines is hosting until December 11. Some events were moved to an earlier time, while others were postponed.

Based on its latest forecast track, Tisoy is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning, December 5.

Tisoy is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually. In the earlier part of the year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones had been projected since 2019 is an El Niño year.

For the month of December, PAGASA had been expecting 0 to 1 tropical cyclone.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com