MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) gained even more strength early Monday evening, December 2, shortly before its expected landfall in the province of Sorsogon.

In a bulletin issued past 8 pm on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy is already 90 kilometers east of Juban, Sorsogon, with its landfall seen within the next 3 hours.

It slightly accelerated, moving west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 15 km/h.

The typhoon now has maximum winds of 165 km/h from the previous 155 km/h and gustiness of up to 230 km/h from the previous 190 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA said Tisoy's eyewall is already bringing violent winds to Northern Samar, Catanduanes, Albay, Camarines Sur, and Sorsogon.

The World Meteorological Organization defines the eyewall as "an organized band or ring of cumulonimbus clouds that surround the eye, or light-wind center of a tropical cyclone."

This is the newest list of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals:

Signal No. 3 (winds of 121 km/h to 170 km/h)

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Camarines Norte

Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island

Romblon

southern part of Quezon ( Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas, Pagbilao, Lucena, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Pitogo, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres )

) Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

southern part of Batangas ( San Juan, Padre Garcia, Ibaan, Batangas City, Rosario, Taysan, Lobo)

Northern Samar

northern part of Eastern Samar (Can-avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, Arteche, Jipapad, San Policarpio)

northern part of Samar ( Catbalogan, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Jose de Buan, San Jorge, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, Sta Margarita, Gandara, Matuguinao, Calbayog, Tagapul-an, Almagro, Sto Niño )

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Nueva Ecija

southern part of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

Cavite

rest of Batangas

Laguna

Rizal

rest of Quezon including Polillo Island

Occidental Mindoro

Calamian Islands

Zambales

Cuyo Island

Pangasinan

rest of Eastern Samar

rest of Samar

Biliran

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Iloilo

northern part of Negros Occidental ( Talisay, Calatrava, Silay, Enrique B Magalona, Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz, Sagay, Escalante, Toboso, Bacolod, Murcia, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos, Bago, Pulupandan, Valladolid, La Carlota, San Enrique, Pontevedra, La Castellana, Moises Padilla )

) northern part of Leyte ( Baybay, Mahaplag, Abuyog, Javier, Macarthur, Mayorga, La Paz, Dulag, Albuera, Barauen, Julita, Tolosa, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Dagami, Pastrana, Palo, Sta Fe, Tacloban, Alangalang, Jaro, Babatngon, San Miguel, Barugo, Tunga, Carigara, Capoocan, Leyte, Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Kananga, Matag-ob, Palompon, Isabel, Merida, Ormoc )

) Guimaras

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

southern part of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Cordon, Santiago City, Jones, San Agustin)

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Quirino

rest of Aurora

northern part of Palawan ( Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, San Vicente, Roxas)

rest of Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Bohol

Siquijor

rest of Cebu

rest of Leyte

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Siargao Island

PAGASA added that there may be gusty conditions in areas in Northern Luzon that are not under any tropical cyclone wind signal, due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

PAGASA maintained the following rainfall outlook for Tisoy:

Between Monday evening, December 2, and Tuesday morning, December 3

Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rain

Bicol



Northern Samar



southern part of Quezon



Marinduque



Romblon

Frequent to continuous heavy rain

Samar



Eastern Samar



Rizal



rest of Quezon



Laguna



Oriental Mindoro

Moderate rain to intermittent heavy rain

Metro Manila



Occidental Mindoro



rest of Calabarzon



Cagayan



Isabela



Aurora



rest of Eastern Visayas

Between Tuesday morning and evening, December 3

Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rain

Calabarzon



Central Luzon



Metro Manila



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Marinduque



Romblon

Occasional to frequent heavy rain

Cagayan Valley



Cordillera Administrative Region



Calamian Islands

Intermittent heavy rain

Aklan



Capiz



northern part of Antique

Residents must watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: Typhoon Kammuri track may be like Glenda in 2014, Reming in 2006)

Storm surges are also possible in certain coastal areas of these provinces:

More than 3 meters high

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Up to 3 meters high

Batangas

Quezon

Albay

Marinduque

Travel is also risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the western seaboard of Palawan, the central seaboards of the Visayas, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

Class suspensions were again being announced for Tuesday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, December 3, 2019)

The typhoon also prompted schedule adjustments to be made for some events of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, which the Philippines is hosting until December 11. Some events were moved to an earlier time, while others were postponed.

Based on its latest forecast track, Tisoy is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday, December 5.

Tisoy is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually. In the earlier part of the year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones had been projected since 2019 is an El Niño year.

For the month of December, PAGASA had been expecting 0 to 1 tropical cyclone.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com