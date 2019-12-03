What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) maintained its strength early Tuesday morning, December 3, as it moved off the coast of the Bondoc Peninsula in Quezon province.

In a bulletin issued past 8 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy is already in the coastal waters of San Francisco, Quezon. San Francisco is a municipality which is part of the Bondoc Peninsula.

The typhoon continues to move west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h), still on course to pass through the rest of Southern Luzon.

It continues to have maximum winds of 155 km/h and gustiness of up to 235 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Tisoy had made landfall in Gubat, Sorsogon, at 11 pm on Monday, December 2.

PAGASA said the typhoon could make landfall again or pass close to the Marinduque-Simara Island-Banton Island area before noon on Tuesday. Simara and Banton are both part of the province of Romblon.

In the meantime, Tisoy's eyewall is already bringing violent winds and heavy to intense rain over the southern part of Quezon, Marinduque, and Romblon.

The eyewall is also forecast to affect Cavite, Batangas, the northern part of Occidental Mindoro, and the northern part of Oriental Mindoro within 3 hours.

Earlier, Northern Samar, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, and Masbate were. battered. The Legazpi City Domestic Airport in Albay was heavily damaged.

The World Meteorological Organization defines the eyewall as "an organized band or ring of cumulonimbus clouds that surround the eye" of a tropical cyclone.

Below is the latest list of tropical cyclone wind signals that are raised. Some such as Catanduanes and Sorsogon have been downgraded from Signal No. 3 to No. 2, while several other areas are no longer included in the list.

Signal No. 3 (winds of 121 km/h to 170 km/h)

Camarines Sur

Albay

Camarines Norte

Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island

Romblon

southern part of Quezon (Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas, Pagbilao, Lucena, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Pitogo, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres)

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Nueva Ecija

southern part of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

Rizal

rest of Quezon including Polillo Island

Calamian Islands (Coron, Busuanga, Culion, Linapacan)

Cuyo Islands (Cuyo, Magsaysay, Agutaya)

Zambales

Pangasinan

Northern Samar

Aklan

Capiz

northern part of Antique ( Caluya, Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao)

northern part of Iloilo ( Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad, San Dionisio, Sara, Concepcion, Lemery)

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

southern part of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Cordon, Santiago City, Jones, San Agustin)

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Quirino

rest of Aurora

northern part of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran)

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

northern part of Negros Oriental ( Canlaon, Guihulngan, Vallehermoso)

northern part of Negros Occidental ( Talisay, Calatrava, Silay, Enrique B Magalona, Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz, Sagay, Escalante, Toboso, Bacolod, Murcia, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos, Bago, Pulupandan, Valladolid, La Carlota, San Enrique, Pontevedra, La Castellana, Moises Padilla)

northern part of Cebu ( Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Carmen, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Asturias, Camotes Islands)

rest of Antique

rest of Iloilo

Guimaras

Leyte

PAGASA added that parts of Northern Luzon may experience gusty conditions even if they are not under any tropical cyclone wind signal. This is due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

Tisoy's rainfall is expected to reach peak intensity for parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Tuesday. Check PAGASA's latest rainfall outlook:

Between early Tuesday morning and late afternoon, December 3

Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rain

Bicol



Romblon



Marinduque



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Calabarzon



Metro Manila



Bataan



Pampanga



Bulacan

Occasional to frequent heavy rain

rest of Central Luzon

Intermittent heavy rain

Eastern Samar



Northern Samar



Samar



Biliran



Aklan



Antique



Capiz



Iloilo



Guimaras



northern part of Negros Occidental



northern part of Negros Oriental



Cebu

Between late Tuesday afternoon, December 3, and early Wednesday morning, December 4

Frequent to continuous heavy rain, with isolated intense rain

Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Metro Manila



Central Luzon



Rizal



northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island

Occasional heavy rain

Cagayan Valley



Cordillera Administrative Region



Marinduque



Romblon



rest of Calabarzon

Intermittent heavy rain

Bicol



Calamian Islands

Flooding has been reported in Bicol, the region first struck by Tisoy. Other areas in the typhoon's path may also experience floods as well as landslides. (READ: Typhoon Kammuri track may be like Glenda in 2014, Reming in 2006)

Storm surges are also possible in certain coastal areas of these provinces, based on PAGASA's 5 am storm surge advisory:

2 to 3 meters high (6.6 to 9.8 feet)

Batangas

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Ticao Island

Burias Island

southern coast of the southern part of Quezon

1 to 2 meters high (3.3 to 6.6 feet)

Camarines Norte

northern coast of the southern part of Quezon

Cavite

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

Zambales (Subic Bay coastal areas)

Travel remains risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the western seaboard of Palawan, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao. (READ: PH Coast Guard suspends maritime activities due to Typhoon Tisoy)

Numerous domestic and international flights to and from the Philippines have also been canceled due to Tisoy. In Metro Manila, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will be closed for 12 hours on Tuesday.

Classes for Tuesday are suspended in many areas. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, December 3, 2019)

The typhoon also prompted schedule adjustments to be made for some events of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, which the Philippines is hosting until December 11. Some events were moved to an earlier time, while others were postponed.

Based on its latest forecast track, Tisoy is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning, December 5.

Tisoy is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually. In the earlier part of the year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones had been projected since 2019 is an El Niño year.

For the month of December, PAGASA had been expecting 0 to 1 tropical cyclone.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com