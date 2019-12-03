What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) is now moving toward the area of Batangas and the northern part of Oriental Mindoro, after making its 3rd landfall in Marinduque at 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 3.

In a briefing past 11 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy is already 55 kilometers east of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

It is now moving west at a slightly faster 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 20 km/h.

Tisoy slightly weakened, though the public should not be complacent since it remains a typhoon. It now has maximum winds of 150 km/h from the previous 155 km/h and gustiness of up to 205 km/h from the previous 235 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Tisoy has made landfall thrice, so far:

Gubat, Sorsogon - 11 pm on Monday, December 2

San Pascual, Burias Island, Masbate - 4 am on Tuesday, December 3

Torrijos, Marinduque - 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 3

Tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted in several areas, but many others still remain on the list.

Signal No. 3 (winds of 121 km/h to 170 km/h)

Burias Island

Romblon

southern part of Quezon (Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas, Pagbilao, Lucena, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Pitogo, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Calauag, Catanauan, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francisco, San Andres)

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Albay

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Nueva Ecija

southern part of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

Rizal

rest of Quezon including Polillo Island

Calamian Islands (Coron, Busuanga, Culion, Linapacan)

Cuyo Islands (Cuyo, Magsaysay, Agutaya)

Zambales

Pangasinan

Masbate including Ticao Island

western part of Northern Samar (Lavezares, Allen, Biri, Rosario, Victoria, San Jose, San Isidro, Bobon, Catarman, Lope de Vega)

northwestern part of Samar (Calbayog, Tagapul-am, Almagro, Sto Niño)

Aklan

Capiz

northern part of Antique (Caluya, Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao)

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

southern part of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Cordon, Santiago City, Jones, San Agustin)

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Quirino

rest of Aurora

northern part of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran)

rest of Northern Samar

rest of Samar

Biliran

northern part of Negros Occidental (Talisay, Calatrava, Silay, Enrique B Magalona, Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz, Sagay, Escalante, Toboso, Bacolod, Murcia, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos, Bago, Pulupandan, Valladolid, La Carlota, San Enrique, Pontevedra, La Castellana, Moises Padilla)

rest of Antique

Iloilo

Guimaras

Leyte

PAGASA added that parts of Northern Luzon may experience gusty conditions even if they are not under any tropical cyclone wind signal. This is due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

As for rainfall, here's the latest on what to expect for the rest of Tuesday and on Wednesday, December 4:

Between Tuesday morning and late afternoon, December 3

Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rain

Romblon



Marinduque



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Calabarzon



Metro Manila



Bataan



Pampanga



Bulacan

Occasional to frequent heavy rain

Bicol



rest of Central Luzon

Intermittent heavy rain

Aklan



Antique



Capiz



northern part of Negros Occidental



northern part of Negros Oriental

Between late Tuesday afternoon, December 3, and Wednesday morning, December 4

Frequent to continuous heavy rain, with isolated intense rain

Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Metro Manila



Central Luzon



Rizal



northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island

Occasional heavy rain

Cagayan Valley



Cordillera Administrative Region



Marinduque



Romblon



rest of Calabarzon

Intermittent heavy rain

Calamian Islands

Flooding and damage to property have been reported in Bicol. Other areas in the typhoon's path may also experience floods as well as landslides. (READ: Typhoon Kammuri track may be like Glenda in 2014, Reming in 2006)

Storm surges are also possible in certain coastal areas of these provinces, based on PAGASA's 8 am storm surge advisory:

Up to 3 meters high (9.8 feet)

Marinduque

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Cavite

Batangas

Travel remains risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the western seaboard of Palawan, the seaboards of the Visayas, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

The Philippine Coast Guard said there were at least 6,449 stranded passengers in Central Visayas, Southern Tagalog, Western Visayas, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Southern Visayas as of 4 am on Tuesday.

Hundreds of domestic and international flights to and from the Philippines have also been canceled due to Tisoy. In Metro Manila, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is closed for 12 hours on Tuesday.

Class and work suspensions were declared by local government units, Malacañang, and other institutions. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, December 3, 2019)

Some events of the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games were either held earlier than scheduled or postponed to a later date. Organizers gave an assurance, however, that the SEA Games will not be extended.

Based on its latest forecast track, Tisoy is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning, December 5.

Tisoy is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually. In the earlier part of the year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones had been projected since 2019 is an El Niño year.

For the month of December, PAGASA had been expecting 0 to 1 tropical cyclone.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com