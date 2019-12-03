Typhoon Tisoy exits landmass via Occidental Mindoro
MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) left landmass through Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday afternoon, December 3, after making landfall in the Philippines 4 times.
In a bulletin issued past 5 pm on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy is already 110 kilometers northwest of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, or 135 kilometers north of Coron, Palawan.
It is still moving west at a relatively fast 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).
Tisoy also continues to weaken, though it remains within typhoon category. It now has maximum winds of 130 km/h from the previous 140 km/h, but its gustiness slightly went up to 200 km/h from the previous 195 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)
These are the places where Tisoy made landfall:
- Gubat, Sorsogon - 11 pm on Monday, December 2
- San Pascual, Burias Island, Masbate - 4 am on Tuesday, December 3
- Torrijos, Marinduque - 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 3
- Naujan, Oriental Mindoro - 12:30 pm on Tuesday, December 3
With Tisoy's exit from landmass, there are now fewer areas under Signal No. 3. Here is the latest list of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals:
Signal No. 3 (winds of 121 km/h to 170 km/h)
- Oriental Mindoro
- Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
- Batangas
Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)
- Romblon
- Camarines Norte
- Metro Manila
- Bulacan
- Bataan
- Tarlac
- Pampanga
- Rizal
- Quezon including Polillo Island
- Zambales
- Marinduque
- Cavite
- Laguna
- northern part of Camarines Sur (Cabugao, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego)
- southern part of Nueva Ecija (Cabanatuan City, Cabiao, Gabaldon, Gapan City, General Tinio, Jaen, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Antonio, San Isidro, San Leonardo, Santa Rosa, Aliaga, Licab, Zaragoza)
- southern part of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)
- Calamian Islands (Coron, Busuanga, Culion, Linapacan)
Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)
- southern part of Quirino (Nagtipunan)
- rest of Aurora
- northern part of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran)
- rest of Camarines Sur
- Cuyo Islands (Cuyo, Magsaysay, Agutaya)
- Pangasinan
- southern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda, Aritao, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Kasibu, Santa Fe)
- Burias Island
- rest of Nueva Ecija
- northern part of Aklan (Malay, Buruanga, Nabas, Ibajay)
- northern part of Antique (Caluya, Libertad, Pandan)
Gusty conditions may persist in parts of Northern Luzon, too, even if they are not under a tropical cyclone wind signal. This is due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.
Rain will also continue in parts of Luzon. Below is PAGASA's updated rainfall outlook.
Between late Tuesday afternoon, December 3, and Wednesday morning, December 4
- Frequent to continuous heavy rain, with isolated intense rain
- Quezon
- Rizal
- Occasional to frequent heavy rain
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Metro Manila
- Central Luzon
- rest of Calabarzon
- Cagayan Valley
- Cordillera Administrative Region
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Intermittent heavy rain
- Calamian Islands
Flooding and extensive damage have been reported in Bicol. (IN PHOTOS: Typhoon Tisoy leaves trail of destruction across Bicol)
Storm surges are also possible in certain coastal areas of these provinces, based on PAGASA's 2 pm storm surge advisory:
Up to 3 meters high (9.8 feet)
- Marinduque
- Occidental Mindoro
- Oriental Mindoro
- Romblon
- Cavite
- Batangas
Travel remains risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the Visayas, the western seaboard of Palawan, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.
The Philippine Coast Guard said there were at least 7,290 stranded passengers in Central Visayas, Southern Tagalog, Western Visayas, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Southern Visayas as of 12 pm on Tuesday.
Hundreds of domestic and international flights to and from the Philippines have also been canceled due to Tisoy. In Metro Manila, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is closed for 12 hours on Tuesday.
Class suspensions are again being declared for Wednesday, December 4. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, December 4, 2019)
Some events of the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games were either held earlier than scheduled or postponed to a later date. Organizers gave an assurance, however, that the SEA Games will not be extended.
Based on its latest forecast track, Tisoy is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning, December 5.
Tisoy is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)
The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually. In the earlier part of the year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones had been projected since 2019 is an El Niño year.
For the month of December, PAGASA had been expecting 0 to 1 tropical cyclone.
PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com