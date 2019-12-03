What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) left landmass through Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday afternoon, December 3, after making landfall in the Philippines 4 times.

In a bulletin issued past 5 pm on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy is already 110 kilometers northwest of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, or 135 kilometers north of Coron, Palawan.

It is still moving west at a relatively fast 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Tisoy also continues to weaken, though it remains within typhoon category. It now has maximum winds of 130 km/h from the previous 140 km/h, but its gustiness slightly went up to 200 km/h from the previous 195 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

These are the places where Tisoy made landfall:

Gubat, Sorsogon - 11 pm on Monday, December 2

San Pascual, Burias Island, Masbate - 4 am on Tuesday, December 3

Torrijos, Marinduque - 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 3

Naujan, Oriental Mindoro - 12:30 pm on Tuesday, December 3

With Tisoy's exit from landmass, there are now fewer areas under Signal No. 3. Here is the latest list of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals:

Signal No. 3 (winds of 121 km/h to 170 km/h)

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Batangas

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

Romblon

Camarines Norte

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Rizal

Quezon including Polillo Island

Zambales

Marinduque

Cavite

Laguna

northern part of Camarines Sur (Cabugao, Libmanan, Pamplona, Pasacao, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego)

southern part of Nueva Ecija (Cabanatuan City, Cabiao, Gabaldon, Gapan City, General Tinio, Jaen, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Antonio, San Isidro, San Leonardo, Santa Rosa, Aliaga, Licab, Zaragoza)

southern part of Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

Calamian Islands (Coron, Busuanga, Culion, Linapacan)

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

southern part of Quirino (Nagtipunan)

rest of Aurora

northern part of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran)

rest of Camarines Sur

Cuyo Islands (Cuyo, Magsaysay, Agutaya)

Pangasinan

southern part of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castañeda, Aritao, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Kasibu, Santa Fe)

Burias Island

rest of Nueva Ecija

northern part of Aklan (Malay, Buruanga, Nabas, Ibajay)

northern part of Antique (Caluya, Libertad, Pandan)

Gusty conditions may persist in parts of Northern Luzon, too, even if they are not under a tropical cyclone wind signal. This is due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

Rain will also continue in parts of Luzon. Below is PAGASA's updated rainfall outlook.

Between late Tuesday afternoon, December 3, and Wednesday morning, December 4

Frequent to continuous heavy rain, with isolated intense rain

Quezon



Rizal

Occasional to frequent heavy rain

Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro



Metro Manila



Central Luzon



rest of Calabarzon



Cagayan Valley



Cordillera Administrative Region



Marinduque



Romblon

Intermittent heavy rain

Calamian Islands

Flooding and extensive damage have been reported in Bicol. (IN PHOTOS: Typhoon Tisoy leaves trail of destruction across Bicol)

Storm surges are also possible in certain coastal areas of these provinces, based on PAGASA's 2 pm storm surge advisory:

Up to 3 meters high (9.8 feet)

Marinduque

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Cavite

Batangas

Travel remains risky, especially for small vessels, in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the Visayas, the western seaboard of Palawan, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

The Philippine Coast Guard said there were at least 7,290 stranded passengers in Central Visayas, Southern Tagalog, Western Visayas, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Southern Visayas as of 12 pm on Tuesday.

Hundreds of domestic and international flights to and from the Philippines have also been canceled due to Tisoy. In Metro Manila, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport is closed for 12 hours on Tuesday.

Class suspensions are again being declared for Wednesday, December 4. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, December 4, 2019)

Some events of the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games were either held earlier than scheduled or postponed to a later date. Organizers gave an assurance, however, that the SEA Games will not be extended.

Based on its latest forecast track, Tisoy is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning, December 5.

Tisoy is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2019. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

The country gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones annually. In the earlier part of the year, only 14 to 18 tropical cyclones had been projected since 2019 is an El Niño year.

For the month of December, PAGASA had been expecting 0 to 1 tropical cyclone.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com