MANILA, Philippines – With Christmas less than a week away, the state weather bureau is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), along with a shallow LPA located outside.

In a briefing past 4 pm on Thursday, December 19, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA inside PAR is 860 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The trough or extension of this LPA is already seen to affect parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

In particular, scattered rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms are expected in these areas:

Caraga

Northern Mindanao

Central Visayas

Leyte

Southern Leyte

If the thunderstorms become severe, there could be flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Ana Clauren said the LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical depression, so far, but it might cross the Visayas-Mindanao area this coming weekend.

"Kaya as early as today (Thursday), pinaghahanda na po natin 'yung ating mga kababayan diyan dahil posible po 'yan magdulot ng mga light to moderate to at times heavy po na pag-ulan," said Clauren.

(That's why as early as today, we're advising our countrymen there to prepare since the LPA could bring light to moderate to at times heavy rain.)

Meanwhile, the shallow LPA outside PAR is 2,670 kilometers east of Davao City. It might enter PAR by Monday, December 23, or Tuesday, December 24 – Christmas Eve.

Clauren said this shallow LPA has a bigger chance of developing into a tropical depression compared to the LPA currently inside PAR. Updates will be given in the coming days. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

In the meantime, the easterlies or warm winds blowing from the east are also causing isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms in the country. These will persist until at least Friday, December 20.

The Philippines has had 20 tropical cyclones in 2019 – the country's yearly average.

The latest was Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri), which left at least 4 people dead and 318 others injured in early December, according to the December 13 report of disaster management authorities.

In PAGASA's latest climate outlook, the state weather bureau said it expects 1 or 2 tropical cyclones for December.

If another tropical cyclone forms inside or enters PAR this month, it would be given the local name Ursula. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com