MANILA, Philippines – The tropical storm with the international name Phanfone entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 5 am on Monday, December 23, just a couple of days before Christmas. It has been given the local name Ursula.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) will issue its first bulletin on Tropical Storm Ursula (Phanfone) at 8 am on Monday.

Ursula is the Philippines' 21st tropical cyclone for 2019, exceeding the yearly average of 20. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

Ursula is also the second tropical cyclone for December, after Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri). PAGASA earlier said it was expecting one or two tropical cyclones during the month.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com