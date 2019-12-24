What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Ursula (Phanfone) made landfall in Salcedo, Eastern Samar, at 4:45 pm on Tuesday, December 24, dampening the Christmas Eve celebration of areas already feeling the typhoon's strong winds and heavy rain.

The typhoon is expected to cross the Visayas after hitting land.

