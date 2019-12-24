What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Ursula (Phanfone) became even stronger early Tuesday evening, December 24, as it continued to batter Eastern Visayas with fierce winds and heavy rain.

In a bulletin issued 8 pm on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ursula now has maximum winds of 130 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 120 km/h and gustiness of up to 180 km/h from the previous 150 km/h.

The typhoon is already in the vicinity of Marabut, Samar. It earlier made landfall in Salcedo, Eastern Samar, at 4:45 pm on Tuesday, spoiling Christmas Eve for thousands in the Visayas.

Ursula slightly accelerated again, now moving west northwest at 30 km/h from the previous 25 km/h.

Its next stop is the Tacloban City-Palo area in Leyte. Leyte was the province hardest hit by Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) in November 2013.

As of early Tuesday evening, Ursula's eyewall was bringing violent winds to the southern parts of Eastern Samar and Samar, as well as the northern part of Leyte. Tropical cyclone wind signals remain raised. (READ: Why is it now called tropical cyclone 'wind' – and not 'warning' – signals?)

Signal No. 3 (winds of 121 km/h to 170 km/h)

Masbate including Ticao Island

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

extreme northern part of Cebu including Camotes Islands (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bantayan, Sta Fe, Madridejos, San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, Pilar)

Capiz

Aklan

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

southern part of Quezon (Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco)

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Romblon

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias Island

Calamian Islands

Cuyo Islands

central portion of the northern part of Cebu (Bogo City, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon)

northeastern part of Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad, San Dionisio, Sara, Concepcion, Lemery, Ajuy)

northern part of Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao)

Southern Leyte

northern part of Negros Occidental (Enrique B Magalona, Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz, Sagay, Escalante, Toboso)

Dinagat Islands

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

Bulacan

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

rest of Quezon

Laguna

Batangas

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Catanduanes

northern part of Palawan (Linapacan, El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, San Vicente, Roxas)

rest of Cebu

Bohol

Siquijor

rest of Antique

rest of Iloilo

Guimaras

Negros Oriental

rest of Negros Occidental

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

PAGASA also gave this additional outlook for winds:

Tuesday evening, December 24

destructive typhoon-force winds in Masbate including Ticao Island and portions of the northern part of Cebu

damaging gale- to storm-force winds in Romblon, Aklan, Capiz, and portions of Antique, Iloilo, and the rest of northern Cebu

moderate to strong winds in Bicol and parts of Central Visayas

Wednesday morning, December 25

destructive typhoon-force winds in Capiz and Aklan

damaging gale- to storm-force winds in Marinduque, the southern part of Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands

moderate to strong winds in Calabarzon, and portions of Mimaropa and Western Visayas

Wednesday afternoon, December 25

moderate to strong winds in Metro Manila, Bulacan, and Bataan

In terms of rainfall, this is PAGASA's latest outlook:

Between Tuesday evening, December 24, and Wednesday noon, December 25

Occasional to frequent heavy rain

Dinagat Islands



Siargao Island



Bucas Grande Island



Eastern Visayas



Sorsogon



Masbate



northern and central parts of Cebu



northern part of Negros Occidental



northern part of Negros Oriental



Aklan



Antique



Capiz



Iloilo



Guimaras



Romblon

Light to moderate rain with intermittent heavy rain

rest of Bicol



Quezon



Marinduque



Oriental Mindoro



rest of the Visayas



rest of Surigao del Norte

Between Wednesday noon and late evening, December 25

Occasional to frequent heavy rain

Aklan



Antique



Capiz



Romblon



Marinduque



Oriental Mindoro



Occidental Mindoro



Calamian Islands

Light to moderate rain with intermittent heavy rain

Cuyo Islands



Negros Occidental



Negros Oriental



Iloilo



Guimaras



Aurora



Calabarzon

There could be flash floods, especially in low-lying communities, and landslides in mountainous areas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

There may also be storm surges up to 2 meters high in several coastal areas of these provinces:

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Leyte

Travel remains risky in the eastern seaboards of the Philippines due to rough sea conditions. Seas will also be rough in the inland waters of Southern Luzon and the Visayas on Tuesday evening, and in the western seaboards of Southern Luzon on Wednesday afternoon.

The Philippine Coast Guard said there have been at least 23,789 stranded passengers in Bicol, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Southern Tagalog, Northern Mindanao, Western Visayas, and Southern Visayas.

There are canceled flights for Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Based on its latest forecast track, Ursula is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday, December 27.

Ursula is the Philippines' 21st tropical cyclone for 2019, exceeding the yearly average of 20. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

Ursula is also the second tropical cyclone for December, after Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri). PAGASA earlier said it was expecting one or two tropical cyclones during the month.

In December 2018, the Philippines had a deadly tropical cyclone during Christmas – Tropical Depression Usman. It left 156 people dead and 105 others injured in Eastern Visayas, Bicol, and Mimaropa, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com