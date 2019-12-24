What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Ursula (Phanfone) began to move toward the Masbate-Panay area late Tuesday evening, December 24, after making landfall in Eastern Visayas 3 times.

In a briefing past 11 pm on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ursula is already in the vicinity of Calubian, Leyte, and heading next for Masbate-Panay.

The typhoon slightly slowed down, now moving west northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 30 km/h.

These are the areas where Ursula has made landfall, so far:

Salcedo, Eastern Samar - 4:45 pm

Tacloban City, Leyte - 7:30 pm

Cabucgayan, Biliran - 9:15 pm

The typhoon maintained its maximum winds of 130 km/h late Tuesday evening, but its gustiness increased to 200 km/h from the previous 180 km/h.

PAGASA warned that Ursula's eyewall is bringing very destructive winds and intense rainfall to the southwestern part of Samar, northern part of Leyte, and Biliran. It earlier slammed into Eastern Samar.

The World Meteorological Organization defines the eyewall as "an organized band or ring of cumulonimbus clouds that surround the eye, or light-wind center of a tropical cyclone."

"The passage of the eye in some of the aforementioned areas will bring calm conditions. However, as soon as the eye moves out of the area, violent conditions will resume as the trailing eyewall passes," PAGASA said.

Below is the latest list of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals. (READ: Why is it now called tropical cyclone 'wind' – and not 'warning' – signals?)

Signal No. 3 (winds of 121 km/h to 170 km/h)

Masbate including Ticao Island

Romblon

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

extreme northern part of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo City, Tabogon, San Remigio, Bantayan, Sta Fe, Madridejos, San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, Pilar)

Capiz

Aklan

northern part of Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao)

northeastern part of Iloilo (Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles)

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

southern part of Quezon (Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco)

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias Island

Calamian Islands

Cuyo Islands

Southern Leyte

rest of the northern part of Cebu (Tabuelan, Borbon, Tuburan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Asturias)

central part of Cebu (Danao City, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Talisay, Minglanilla, Naga City, San Fernando, Carcar City, Aloguinsan, Pinamungahan, Toledo City)

rest of the northern part of Iloilo (Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, Passi City, Bingawan, Calinog, Lambunao, Dueñas, San Enrique, Banate, Anilao, Dingle, Barotac Nuevo, Pototan, Mina, Badiangan, Janiuay)

central part of Antique (Barbaza, Laua-an, Bugasong, Patnongon, Valderrama)

northern part of Negros Occidental (Talisay, Silay City, Enrique B Magalona, Victorias City, Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, Escalante City, Toboso, Calatrava)

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

Bulacan

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

rest of Quezon

Laguna

Batangas

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Catanduanes

northern part of mainland Palawan (Linapacan, El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, San Vicente, Roxas)

rest of Cebu

Bohol

Siquijor

rest of Antique

rest of Iloilo

Guimaras

rest of Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

PAGASA also gave this additional outlook for winds:

Tuesday evening, December 24 (or overnight)

destructive typhoon-force winds in Masbate and extreme northern part of Cebu

damaging gale- to storm-force winds in Romblon, Marinduque, southern part of Bondoc Peninsula, and most of Western Visayas

Wednesday morning, December 25

destructive typhoon-force winds in Capiz, Aklan, northeastern part of Iloilo, and Romblon

damaging gale- to storm-force winds in Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, and Cuyo Islands

moderate to strong winds in the northern part of Palawan and Calabarzon

Wednesday afternoon, December 25

moderate to strong winds in Metro Manila, Bulacan, and Bataan

As for rainfall, here is the latest on what to expect:

Between Tuesday evening, December 24, and Wednesday evening, December 25

Occasional to frequent heavy rain with intermittent intense rain

Eastern Visayas



Masbate



northern and central parts of Cebu



northern part of Negros Occidental



northern part of Negros Oriental



Aklan



Capiz



Antique



Iloilo



Guimaras



Romblon



Marinduque



Calamian Islands



Cuyo Islands



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro

Light to moderate rain with intermittent heavy rain

Bicol



rest of Visayas



Calabarzon



Aurora



northern part of mainland Palawan

Areas in Ursula's path must continue to watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

There may also be storm surges up to 2 meters high within the next 24 hours in these provinces:

Samar

Eastern Samar

northern part of Leyte

Biliran

Masbate

extreme northern part of Cebu

northeastern part of Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

northern part of Antique

Romblon

Marinduque

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Calamian Islands

Cuyo Islands

Travel remains risky in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, as well as the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

The Philippine Coast Guard said there have been at least 23,789 stranded passengers in Bicol, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Southern Tagalog, Northern Mindanao, Western Visayas, and Southern Visayas.

There are canceled flights for Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Based on its latest forecast track, Ursula is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday, December 27.

Ursula is the Philippines' 21st tropical cyclone for 2019, exceeding the yearly average of 20. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

Ursula is also the second tropical cyclone for December, after Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri). PAGASA earlier said it was expecting one or two tropical cyclones during the month.

In December 2018, the Philippines had a deadly tropical cyclone during Christmas – Tropical Depression Usman. It left 156 people dead and 105 others injured in Eastern Visayas, Bicol, and Mimaropa, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com