MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Ursula (Phanfone) slightly intensified over the Jintotolo Channel before dawn on Wednesday, December 25, Christmas Day, while still bringing destructive winds and heavy rain to parts of the Visayas.

In a briefing at 5 am on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Ursula now has maximum winds of 140 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 130 km/h. Its gustiness slightly decreased to 195 km/h from the previous 200 km/h, though still strong.

The typhoon is already 40 kilometers east northeast of Roxas City, Capiz, still moving west northwest at 25 km/h.

So far, Ursula has made landfall 4 times:

Salcedo, Eastern Samar - 4:45 pm, Tuesday, December 24

Tacloban City, Leyte - 7:30 pm, Tuesday, December 24

Cabucgayan, Biliran - 9:15 pm, Tuesday, December 24

Gigantes Islands, Carles, Iloilo - 2:30 am, Wednesday, December 25

PAGASA warned that Ursula's eyewall is now bringing very destructive winds and intense rainfall to the southern part of Masbate, Capiz, and the northeastern part of Iloilo.

The World Meteorological Organization defines the eyewall as "an organized band or ring of cumulonimbus clouds that surround the eye, or light-wind center of a tropical cyclone."

"The passage of the eye in some of the aforementioned areas will bring calm conditions. However, as soon as the eye moves out of the area, violent conditions will resume as the other areas of the eyewall [pass] over," PAGASA said.

Below is the latest list of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals. (READ: Why is it now called tropical cyclone 'wind' – and not 'warning' – signals?)

Signal No. 3 (winds of 121 km/h to 170 km/h)

Masbate including Ticao Island

Romblon

southern part of Oriental Mindoro (Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao)

southern part of Occidental Mindoro (Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay)

extreme northern part of Cebu including Bantayan Island (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bantayan, Sta Fe, Madridejos)

Capiz

Aklan

northern part of Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Tibiao, Barbaza, Laua-an)

northern part of Iloilo (Calinog, Bingawan, Passi City, San Enrique, San Rafael, Barotac Viejo, Ajuy, Lemery, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles)

Signal No. 2 (winds of 61 km/h to 120 km/h)

southern part of Quezon (Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco)

Marinduque

rest of Oriental Mindoro

rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Albay

Sorsogon

Burias Island

Calamian Islands

Cuyo Islands

Biliran

northwestern part of Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Matag-ob, Palompon, Isabel, Merida, Ormoc City, Kananga, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, Tunga, Jaro)

Northern Samar

Samar

rest of the northern part of Cebu including Camotes Islands (San Francisco, Poro, Tudela, Pilar, Bogo City, Tabogon, San Remigio, Borbon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Asturias)

central part of Cebu (Danao City, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Talisay, Minglanilla, Naga City, San Fernando, Carcar City, Aloguinsan, Pinamungahan, Toledo City)

rest of Iloilo

rest of Antique

Guimaras

northern part of Negros Occidental (Valladolid, Pulupandan, Bago City, Murcia, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Bacolod City, Talisay, Silay City, Enrique B Magalona, Victorias City, Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, Escalante City, Toboso, Calatrava)

Signal No. 1 (winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h)

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

rest of Quezon

Laguna

Batangas

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Catanduanes

northern part of mainland Palawan (Linapacan, El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, San Vicente, Roxas)

Eastern Samar

rest of Leyte

Southern Leyte

Bohol

Siquijor

rest of Cebu

rest of Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

PAGASA also gave this additional outlook for winds:

Wednesday morning, December 25

destructive typhoon-force winds in Aklan, the northern part of Antique, and Romblon

damaging gale- to storm-force winds in Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro

moderate to strong winds in the northern part of Palawan and most of Calabarzon

Wednesday afternoon, December 25

destructive typhoon-force winds in the southern parts of Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro

damaging gale- to storm-force winds in Calamian Islands and Cuyo Islands

moderate to strong winds in Metro Manila and Bataan

Below is the latest rainfall outlook.

Until Wednesday evening, December 25

Occasional to frequent heavy rain with intermittent intense rain

Masbate



extreme northern part of Cebu



northern part of Negros Occidental



northern part of Negros Oriental



Aklan



Antique



Capiz



Iloilo



Guimaras



Romblon



Calamian Islands



Cuyo Islands



Occidental Mindoro



Oriental Mindoro

Light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rainshowers

Bicol



rest of Visayas



Calabarzon



Marinduque



Aurora



northern part of mainland Palawan

Flash floods and landslides remain possible on Christmas Day. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

There may also be storm surges up to 2 meters high in these provinces:

extreme northern part of Cebu

Masbate

Aklan

Capiz

northern part of Antique

northeastern part of Iloilo

Romblon

Marinduque

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Calamian Islands

Cuyo Islands

Travel remains risky in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals, the seaboards of Aurora, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao due to rough waters.

The Philippine Coast Guard said there have been at least 23,789 stranded passengers in Bicol, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Southern Tagalog, Northern Mindanao, Western Visayas, and Southern Visayas.

There are canceled domestic flights as well.

Based on its latest forecast track, Ursula is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility late Friday, December 27, or early Saturday, December 28.

Ursula is the Philippines' 21st tropical cyclone for 2019, exceeding the yearly average of 20. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2019)

Ursula is also the second tropical cyclone for December, after Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri). PAGASA earlier said it was expecting one or two tropical cyclones during the month.

In December 2018, the Philippines had a deadly tropical cyclone during Christmas – Tropical Depression Usman. It left 156 people dead and 105 others injured in Eastern Visayas, Bicol, and Mimaropa, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 14. – Rappler.com