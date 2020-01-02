What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is affecting the southern part of Mindanao, while the tail-end of a cold front (TECF) is affecting the southern part of Luzon.

The ITCZ is a belt near the equator where the trade winds of the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere meet, causing thunderstorms.

The TECF, meanwhile, is an "extended zone of converging winds from east to northeast that often brings thunderstorms and rainshowers," according to the state weather bureau.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Thursday, January 2, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the following areas will have scattered rain and thunderstorms within the next 24 hours due to the ITCZ:

Davao Region

Soccsksargen

Maguindanao

Basilan

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

Similar conditions will persist in the areas below on Friday, January 3, this time due to the TECF:

Bicol

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

southern part of Quezon

For areas affected by both the ITCZ and the TECF, PAGASA warned that flash floods and landslides are possible in high-risk zones.

There will also be scattered light rain due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan in the following areas:

Cagayan Valley

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Aurora

northern part of Quezon

The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, will only have isolated light rain, still due to the northeast monsoon.

Palawan, the Visayas, and the rest of Mindanao will enjoy generally fair weather, with only isolated rainshowers or localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Aldczar Aurelio said there is no low pressure area or tropical cyclone being monitored, whether inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The Philippines gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories) – Rappler.com