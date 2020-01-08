What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The state weather bureau expects generally fair weather on Thursday, January 9, when millions of devotees will join the Traslacion or procession for the Feast of the Black Nazarene.

In a special weather outlook released on Wednesday, January 8, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said there may only be "chances of passing light rain."

Temperatures in Manila will range from 23°C to 31°C, added PAGASA.

Meanwhile, in extreme Northern Luzon, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will bring some light rain and possible intermittent gusts on Thursday. These areas will be affected:

Cagayan Valley

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Aurora

Quezon

The rest of Luzon could have isolated light rain, too.

The easterlies or warm winds blowing from the east will also bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to these regions on Thursday:

Caraga

Davao Region

Eastern Visayas

Bicol

PAGASA said there could be flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

As for the rest of the Visayas and the rest of Mindanao, there may only be isolated rainshowers or localized thunderstorms on Thursday.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Raymond Ordinario said there is no potential tropical cyclone expected, at least in the next 2 to 3 days.

The Philippines gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. – Rappler.com