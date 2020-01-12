What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – There is a low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility which is affecting parts of the Visayas and of Mindanao.

In an advisory issued 11 am on Sunday, January 12, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is 650 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

PAGASA warned that the LPA is bringing light to moderate rain with intermittent heavy rain to the following regions on Sunday:

Caraga

Eastern Visayas

The state weather bureau advised residents in the two regions to be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA earlier said the LPA is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone.

The Philippines gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. There have been none, so far, in 2020. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan is affecting Luzon on Sunday. These areas have light rain:

Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Aurora

Quezon

The rest of Luzon may also have light rain on Sunday, but the showers will be isolated. – Rappler.com